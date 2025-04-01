Hot topics

iOS 19: These iPhone Models May Not Get the Update

Holger Eilhard
Holger Eilhard

While iOS 18 was widely available to all devices compatible with its predecessor, it looks like Apple's upcoming iOS 19 may leave some older models behind. According to a recent leak, three iPhones from 2018 might miss out on the new update.

Apple is expected to give us a first glimpse at iOS 19 during WWDC on June 9, 2025. However, a reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by MacRumors, has already hinted at which devices could lose compatibility.

iOS 19: Which iPhones are out?

Reportedly, the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, all launched in 2018 and powered by the A12 Bionic chip, won't make the cut for iOS 19. If you're currently rocking one of these models, it might be time to consider an upgrade if you want to stay on the cutting edge of Apple's latest features.

On the bright side, devices from the iPhone 11 and the second-generation iPhone SE onward are likely safe. Keep in mind, though, that not all supported iPhones will receive every new feature. Apple Intelligence, for instance, remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and newer models.

Security updates continue for older devices

Owners of an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max need not worry too much. Historically, Apple continues to release security updates and critical fixes for several years, even after dropping support for major iOS versions. Just recently, Apple rolled out iOS 15.8.4, maintaining software security even on older models like the 2015 iPhone 6s.

Better news for iPad users

The situation looks somewhat better for iPad owners. Although the 7th-generation iPad featuring the older A10 Fusion chip may miss out on iPadOS 19, the 5th-generation iPad mini—equipped with the same A12 Bionic as the previously mentioned iPhones—is expected to receive the update.

This isn't unusual for Apple. Compatibility decisions often depend on more than just the processor. For instance, the 7th-generation iPad received iPadOS 18, whereas the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, also featuring the A10 Fusion, stopped getting updates after iOS 15.

We'll get the full picture officially on June 9, 2025, when Apple hosts its annual WWDC event.

Via: macrumors

