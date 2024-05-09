On the same day as the new iPad Pro and iPad Air launch , Apple rolled out the iOS 17.5 RC or Release Candidate to developers and beta testers. This version signals that the stable release that could be shipped to the public as early as next week. What are the new features and changes you can expect from this update?

As hinted in the early beta versions, the iOS 17.5 update overall is not as large as previous sub-major releases of iOS 17. The firmware continues to build on iOS 17.4 which allowed sideloading of third-party app stores and apps on iPhones in compliance with EU's Digital Markets Act. However, there are also a few notable changes that all users could take advantage of.

Unwanted cross-platform tracking alerts for smart tags

Apple highlighted in the changelog that it will update the unwanted cross-platform alerts with the firmware. This feature allows iPhones to detect unknown nearby non-Apple smart tags and trackers and alert users through the Find My app. However, it still remains unknown whether this will be deployed in the final iOS 17.5 release.

The unwanted cross-platform Bluetooth tracking alerts were announced in partnership with Google last year. Both companies have also developed specifications that will widen the compatibility to include more devices. Google was the first to ship the anti-stalking feature to Android devices last year, but it only intends to fully expand it once Apple rolls out the system to iPhones.

Repair State

A related Find My feature that was first added in iOS 17.5 Beta 4 is Repair State. It now appears it will make its way to the definitive version of iOS 17.5.

Basically, Repair State removes the extra process for users to secure their Apple account and turn off Find My and Stolen Device Protection when sending their iPhones to service centers. When enabled, the iPhone remains fully functional as stated by the feature alongside the associated Apple ID.

Install apps from websites

In a specific move for European iPhone users, Apple will allow the installation of applications from the developers' website. This works on top of sideloading apps via third-party marketplaces and the App Store. The iPhone manufacturer mentioned these apps will still require notarization and authentication similar to how it handles apps served from third-party app stores.

Offline content in the Apple News app

Apple will add an offline mode in the News+ tab and Today section in the app. Users can turn on automatic downloads of selected News content from the app settings. These downloaded content can then be accessed even when the iPhone is not connected to the internet.

Apart from these features, iOS 17.5 RC will also bring new wallpaper sets and the usual slew of bug fixes while the final build should add the latest security patches.

iOS 17.5 is compatible with iPhones and iPad (iPadOS 17.5) that were updated to iOS 17, which includes the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and later models.

Are you enrolled in Apple's Developer Beta program for iOS? Have you updated to the latest iOS 17.5 RC? Share the other new features you have found with us.