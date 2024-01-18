iOS 17.3 RC Released—Here's What's New on This iPhone Update

After a few beta releases, Apple has rolled out iOS 17.3 RC (Release Candidate) to public testers and developers starting today. Apple confirmed that the public version of the firmware will be shipped next week. Here are the new features you should expect to arrive with iOS 17.3.

What's new on iOS 17.3: Stolen Device, Collaborative playlist, AirPlay for hotels

One of the biggest new features on iOS 17.3, which was also included in the first beta, is Stolen Device Protection. It's a new feature that adds extra security measures when your iPhone is stolen along with a compromised passcode.

When enabled from the Apple ID settings, this limits the access to your sensitive information like Apple accounts and using payment credentials by requiring a Face ID or Touch ID authentication on top of entering your passcode. A time delay is also applied when making changes to your accounts or passwords.

Apple's new Stolen Device Protection adds an extra layer of security when your iPhone and passcode are stolen. / © Apple

Following the delay, Apple is formally introducing collaborative playlists on the Apple Music app with the update. The new Music feature enables playlist managing with your family members or friends. Anyone can add or remove tracks as well as use emojis in titles and receive notifications relating to the activities with the playlist.

Another delayed feature is AirPlay support for select hotels and resorts with compatible TV entertainment systems. Basically, you don't need to manually enter your accounts when casting a music or video to a TV.

Other features on iOS 17.3: Optimized Crash Detection, New wallpapers

Furthermore, the update optimizes the Crash Detection on iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 14 with iOS 17.3. This is after continued reports of false trigger when doing high-speed sports.

Lastly, in the Apple Care & Warranty section inside the Settings, expanded devices' coverage under the same Apple ID is now presented. Each device gets shown with an individual icon and remaining warranty period coverage.

If you're enrolled in Apple's Developer Program, you can manually download and install the new software by going to General in the Settings and tapping Software update to check for available updates.

Which of these iOS 17.3 features are you looking to test first? What are your favorites? Tell us in the comments.