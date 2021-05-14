How to open SIM card tray without a SIM tool
Remember where you keep your SIM ejector tool? You know, those little metal things you occasionally get with a new phone? No, me neither, but don't despair. Fortunately for you and me, I've MacGyvered my way into the SIM card tray and microSD card slot many a time. Here are a few handy ways to open the SIM card slot without a SIM tool.
What do you have near you? Jump to:
- Earring or piercing
- Paperclip
- Needle
- Thumbtack/staple
- Safety Pin
- Toothpick
- None of the above? Visit a phone store!
Earring or piercing
The right tool for the job might be closer than you think, as in on your body. Traditional earrings with thinner wires or hooks work best. On others, you might need to unscrew the ball/spike on the end. More extreme piercings might be too large to serve as SIM tray openers. (Be careful not to bend your earrings!)
Paperclip
Probably the next most common thing, if you happen to work in an office. Not the fat plastic-coated paperclips, but pretty much any small metal paper clip will get your SIM tray ejected. And when you're done, you can use it to attach various bits of paper together.
Needle
If you repair socks and pants as much as I do (you don't want to know), then you'll have a needle floating around the house somewhere. Just use the not-pointy end in the SIM eject hole and press down on the edge of a table. I'd advise you not to try this using your hand. But desperate times call for desperate measures!
Thumbtack/staple
Another ubiquitous object that you may find in most homes and offices is the humble little thumbtack. There are many shapes and sizes, but pretty much all of them are capable of opening your SIM tray. If you're thinking outside the box, then you've probably realized that you could also use a staple.
Safety Pin
A safety pin is something that is very ubiquitous and found in nearly every household. Thanks to its sharp, pointed edge, it makes for a great sim tool. The fact that its design allows for more force to be (safely) exerted makes me think the safety pin is a better sim ejector tool than needles.
Toothpicks
Now, this is an option that can be used as a last resort if none of the objects above are at your disposal. But you'd be already aware that most toothpicks aren't thin enough to be inserted into the tiny SIM hole. To get around this, you might be required to whittle away some buts towards the bottom using a knife.
Once again, if none of these things is an option, just look for any pointy thing you have lying around - and if you still failed in your mission, it's time to get to a store for a solution.
Go to a store and ask nicely
If you are ever out and about and need to pull out your SIM card tray, as I have been in the past, one of the quickest ways to solve the problem is to pop into a nearby store. Of course, if you are in the middle of the woods, you are in trouble, but if you are in an urban area with a large shopping mall or high-street phone carrier store, you needn't worry.
The last time I went into a cell phone store to ask them to open my SIM tray, the helpful employee was wearing a SIM tool around his neck and was more than happy to help me out for free.
Do you have any other secret SIM tools to share? Let us know in the comments.
29 comments
I cannot eject the sim card holder from my new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. No ejector supplied and nothing else works
And you needed an article for this?
Thanks
Bought this because I thought it was German made and I could use 2 sim cards, flimsy sim card slot difficult to balance 2 sim cards and memory card and close slot without everything falling apart.
I usually do it with needle :)
Got one on my keychain, but in a pinch, a paperclip always works.
Paperclips are my favorite alternative, too!
fuse wire!
I used a paper-clip because I was not willing to buy a special device to remove the card!
LOL, I've always used a paper clip. But, a phone I got several years ago, came with a sim tool, so it's always on my key chain.
Seriously?
Why couldn"t Samsung use the Bixby button to open the sim tray,as not many blokes carry needles or pins with them
I have always carried about 3-5 paper clips on my wallet. When you work on Tech Support for several years, you carry them for when a CD/DVD rom won't open the easy way or any other type of situation. Nowadays I wear a bracelet that has a sim picker tool. Anytime I see someone trying to pick the sim out, I pull a clip from my wallet and I get a Mcgyver comment.
One more reason why I like the removable battery the sim card was always under the back cover no tools needed
My moto g5 plus tray will come out with NOTHING but the friggin tool, which of course EVERYONE LOSES. Why in the world would they engineer it so?
so you have to buy one from them!!!!
Should've come up with a better method to insert the SIM card. It's gonna be annoying when you have to open it up but you can't find anything to help.
hear hear
Not only that, but the SIZE of the cards have gotten so small, you can lose one without even trying, if your card is on the side of the phone, and you don't know which side is up, if you don't have your hand on it, or over a table. ;)
Does anyone else think it is a stupid setup? New phone did not come with one, Verizon gave me one, put it on my keychain, lost keys a week later...first time ever in my life doing that! AND does anyone know what to do when the Samsung Galaxy battery quits and needs replacing, since who knows how to get to that. I used to think prying the whole back off the S4 was stupid, but this is worse.