How to hide/block your phone number on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Sometimes you might not want the person you call with your Galaxy smartphone to see your phone number. You can easily activate caller ID suppression on your phone to block your phone number—and you can find out how this works on Samsung smartphones here.

There are various reasons why you would want to block your phone number when marking a call. If you want to hide your phone number when calling from your Galaxy phone, there are slightly different steps depending on the age of the device. However, you can basically activate the number suppression on every Samsung smartphone—and also on all Android phones in general. Here is our step-by-step guide:

How to block/hide your phone number on a Galaxy phone

In just a few steps, you can hide your number when calling from Samsung Galaxy phones. / © NextPit
  1. Open the phone app.
  2. Tap the 3-dot icon in the upper right corner and select Settings.
  3. Tap Supplementary services.
  4. Hit Call barring Select Hide number.

That's it. Depending on the Galaxy smartphone you're using, this menu dialogue to hide/block your phone number will have a slightly different wording. Instead of "Hide number" or "Show number" the Call barring dialogue may list the options "Never" and "Always".

If you open the "Additional services" menu, you can see in the info text whether the option to hide your number is active or not. If you want to show the number again, you just have to go through the above steps again and then select "Always" or "Show number".

Tell us in the comments if you prefer to hide or block your phone number—or if everyone can see who is calling.

