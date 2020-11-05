How to activate Xiaomi Super Wallpapers with or without MIUI 12

With its new Android overlay known as MIUI 12, Xiaomi has placed plenty of emphasis on the animations in its interface. One of the killer features is the Super Wallpaper, otherwise known as dynamic wallpapers. These would be the natural successor to live wallpapers of Android devices of yore. Here is a quick tutorial from NextPit that informs you on how to activate the Xiaomi Super Wallpapers even if you don't have MIUI 12 or a Xiaomi smartphone.

The MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers are animated wallpapers that offer a spectacular zoom on a planet as seen from space. You can choose from three visuals: one of Earth (Super Earth), Mars (Super Mars), and the other would be Saturn (Super Saturn).

When you wake up the lock screen, the animation launches to depict a close-up of the corresponding planet as seen from space. Once the screen is unlocked, there will be an animation that shows off a progressive zoom of said planet as your eyes finally see your smartphone's home screen.

At this point in time, only a handful of smartphones offer this feature natively on MIUI 12, and unfortunately, that wasn't the case with my Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But there is a fairly simple method to circumvent this (based on the right APK to download and Google Wallpaper), which enables you to enjoy it on almost any other Xiaomi device or even an Android-powered smartphone of a different manufacturer.

The tutorial in brief:

How to install Super Wallpapers without MIUI 12 or without a Xiaomi smartphone?

The very serious site XDA-Developers shared a port of the MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers made by one of the developers from its linuxct community.

1. Download the Super Wallpaper APKs

You may begin by downloading the selected file of the corresponding APK, simply by selecting the Super Wallpaper that you want to apply: Super Earth, Super Mars, or Super Saturn. You should have been using Android long enough to do so without having me explain how to install an APK. Once downloaded, simply install the file via your smartphone's native file manager.

Here is the link to download the APK for Xiaomi's Super Wallpapers

You can install Xiaomi Super Wallpapers even without MIUI 12 via an APK. / © Mega screenshot / linuxct

2. Download and install the Google Wallpapers application from the Play Store

Once the APKs have been downloaded and installed, the Google Wallpapers application must be installed as well in order for it to work. Whether it is on Xiaomi or any other smartphone, the native wallpaper application is not enough to activate the Super Wallpapers.

You can download the Google Wallpapers application for free from the Play Store

3. Apply the Super Wallpaper from Google Wallpaper

Once you are in the Google Wallpapers application, go to the "Live Wallpapers" section, you should then find the Xiaomi Super Wallpapers that you installed previously in the first step of this tutorial.

From there, simply select the Super Wallpaper of your choice and apply it to the lock screen AND the home screen.

The "Super Earth" Super Wallpaper on my Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. / © NextPit

4. What if Xiaomi's Super Wallpaper doesn't work the first time around?

WARNING: This step may not work on the first attempt and the wallpaper may not launch an animation once it is applied. In order to fix this, go to your system customization settings and apply one of the default dynamic backgrounds.

Normally, the default Live Wallpaper should work fine. Then repeat the previous step (apply the preferred Xiaomi Super Wallpaper via Google Wallpaper) and everything should work.

I tested this tutorial out on a Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro which, at the time of the test, did not offer Super Wallpapers natively. Hence, I can assure you that it works if you follow the above steps to the letter. I was also able to install a Super Wallpaper using the same process on a OnePlus 8T under OxygenOS 11, so this guide works for some smartphones even if you do not own a Xiaomi handset or are not running MIUI 12.

The Super Wallpaper "Super Saturn" installed on my OnePlus 8T with OxygenOS 11. / © NextPit

What do you think of this short tutorial? Have you experienced any problems with any of the steps described in this guide? Feel free to provide me with feedback in the comments!

