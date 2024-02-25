HMD at MWC 2024: Here's What to Expect from the First HMD Phones

HMD, the maker of Nokia devices, is joining MWC 2024 and with their event set to kickoff today in Barcelona. While not much has been confirmed about what to expect from the event, it is hinted that HMD will announce its first HMD-branded smartphones without the Nokia name. Here's everything you should know.

When is the HMD event going to start

HMD's keynote is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM CET / 6:30 AM ET. It's a private in-person event and HMD has not provided details if this will be livestreamed. All news and updates about the HMD announcement at MWC are likely to come out as press releases and posts on its social media platforms.

What to expect from the HMD event: New HMD phones and more of HMD

Already seen in the promotional “Human Mobile Devices” video that HMD published last month, there are hints that the Nokia manufacturer will be launching its own HMD-branded smartphones. Per rumor, there are two HMD smartphones that will break cover today, although it was already tipped before that the company has been working on a total of new six models under its banner.

Leaks pointed out that these first HMD devices are made up of an entry-level and a mid-ranger. The former has an internal codename of N159V while the more capable handset uses TA-1585 (via 91Mobile). The same source has also shared an alleged render of the cheaper smartphone that reveals the device's design with a new logo of HMD along with the main dual camera.

A render of HMD's first entry-level Android smartphones / © 91Mobiles

As for the other HMD smartphone, the company might have already given the sneak peek based on the posters it published last month. The phone has a dual camera housed on a rectangular camera island. Additionally, it also depicts of a more boxy form of the device in magenta color that reminisce the old Nokia Lumia series.

Is this the upcoming mid-range HMD smartphone that will be announced at MWC 2024? / © HMD

At the same time, there is already an obvious rebranding happening across HMD's Nokia and Nokia Mobile channels and websites. This gives weight that the event could also give focus on its decision to adopt the HMD name on its product portfolio.

What are you looking forward to seeing most from the HMD announcement? Let us know in the comment section.