Google Wallet Just Got Easier to Use Everywhere

Google Wallet continues to expand its reach by adding more banks, credit unions, and financial institutions, ensuring its utility grows over time. In the United States, Google has recently introduced additional banks and merchants to its digital wallet app, making it even more accessible to a broader audience.

Initially focused on payment transactions, Google Wallet for Android phones and smartwatches has evolved into a comprehensive digital service. Beyond facilitating payments, the app now supports storing digital IDs, such as driver’s licenses and student IDs, in select states. Additionally, users can save membership and loyalty cards, digital car keys, and health passes, making it a versatile tool for everyday needs.

New Additions to Google Wallet

Google Wallet already collaborates with over 3,000 banks and institutions, including major players like Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi, and American Express. However, Google has also prioritized including smaller financial providers, enabling it to cater to a wider range of customers.

According to an updated support page (via Android Police), Google has added 17 new U.S.-based local banks and credit unions, as well as a retailer, to its roster of supported institutions. While many of these are regional entities, prominent names include First Commerce Bank and Security Federal Savings Bank. Retailer J. Crew has also joined the list of merchants.

Here are the newly added institutions:

  1. First Commerce Bank (TN)
  2. Security Federal Savings Bank (IN)
  3. St. Louis Community Credit Union (MO)
  4. Southeastern Bank (GA)
  5. Timberland Federal Credit Union (PA)
  6. PNB Community Bank (FL)
  7. McMurrey Federal Credit Union (TX)
  8. J Crew
  9. First Sentinel Bank (VA)
  10. First Port City Bank (GA)
  11. DLP Bank (FL)
  12. Cooperative Teachers Credit Union (TX)
  13. Connect Bank (AR)
  14. Combined Federal Credit Union (AR)
  15. Blue Sky Bank (OK)

With these new additions, customers from these institutions can now link their accounts and manage them directly through the Google Wallet app.

Check If Your Bank Is Supported by Google Wallet

Curious if your bank or credit union is part of the network? Visit the official Google Wallet support page to see the full list. You can also verify if Google Wallet is supported in your country through the same resource.

We’d love to hear about your experience. Which features or services do you use most often? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

