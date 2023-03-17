Google Could Enable Pixel 8 (Pro) Fix Blurry and Pixelated Videos

After launching an AI-based Photo Unblur on the Pixel 7 series, Google is now spotted to be working on a version intended to fix blurry videos. The in-app Photos feature could debut and become exclusive with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The machine learning capabilities of Google's custom Tensor chip enables for new software features such as Magic Eraser that removes unwanted photobombers and Photos Unblur to enhance old and pixelated pictures. The latest evidence has been uncovered by 9to5Google suggests that Google is upgrading the Unblur to support videos as well.

Google Video Unblur for Pixel 8

Through a beta Android software update, the outlet managed to generate the interface in the Photos app, although without the actual effect. The new feature is integrated in the Tool tab under the Edit section of the app. Consequently, picking the function allows a slider to adjust the blur level, which is not found in the static Photo Unblur.

Photos look sharper, but you can see the artifacts of digital processing when you zoom in on the image / © NextPit

The Video Unblur will likely launch alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (pictured). At the same time, Google could limit this with the Tensor G3 chip that will power the upcoming duo, similar to when the Photo Unblur was introduced on the Pixel 7 (review).

Instagram-like video effects on the Google Photos

Apart from the upgraded unblur function, Google is adding a suite of video effects. There are a total of 14 new Instagram-like filters including Polariod, VHS and Black & White. These can be accessed in the Overlays section when editing a video in the Photos app. It's unknown if older Pixel phones will benefit from the same overlay styling.

Before unveiling the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the fall, Google is set to announce Android 14 OS on May 10. The search giant is expected to announce its first Pixel fold device and Pixel 7a at the same event too.

Have you tried using one of the Google Photos features? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.