The Google Pixel Watch 3 is known for its scarcity of discounts, but today offers a rare opportunity to save. All variants of Google's latest smartwatch are currently $50 off on Amazon. The 45 mm model is now priced at $349 (down from $399), while the smaller 41 mm version is available for $299 (regularly $349), marking a 14 percent discount.

Buyers can choose from three sleek finishes: Obsidian Black, Silver, and Gold, regardless of the size they select. If you like customizing the Pixel Watch, Google and third-party accessory makers offer replaceable wristbands in different stylings.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Watch 3 Take $50 off on Google's latest Pixel Watch 3.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 3 Stands Out

The third-generation Pixel Watch retains the same signature round and pebble-shaped design that has made its predecessors popular. However, the addition of a 45 mm case option caters to those with larger wrists or who prefer a wider watch face. This model not only offers more screen real estate but also reduces bezel thickness for a cleaner, more modern look.

The circular OLED display is another highlight, delivering sharp resolution and a brightness of up to 2,000 nits, double that of the Pixel Watch 2. This improvement ensures better legibility even in bright outdoor settings. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, and the watch itself is 5 ATM water-resistant, making it suitable for swimming and other water-related workouts.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 has a bigger display than the Pixel Watch 2. / © Google

While the Pixel Watch 3 retains the Qualcomm W5100 processor, it introduces several advanced health and fitness tracking features through WearOS. Notably, the new loss-of-pulse detection can monitor for sudden heartbeat irregularities and trigger the emergency SOS function, connecting users to emergency services when needed.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch now includes advanced running metrics for personalized training sessions and guided workouts. Additionally, new cardio load and target load tracking monitor heart rate exertion throughout the day, offering deeper insights into daily fitness performance.

With its sleek design, brighter display, and expanded health and fitness capabilities, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a well-rounded package. If these features appeal to you, now might be the perfect time to grab it at a discount.

What do you think of the Pixel Watch 3 at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments!