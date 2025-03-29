Hot topics

Google's Pixel Watch 2 for $169, Save 33%

Jade Bryan
Amazon’s Spring Sale isn’t just about the latest Pixel devices. There are also big discounts on previous generations, including the Pixel Watch lineup. Right now, the 2023 Pixel Watch 2 is down to $169 from $249, a 33% discount.

The deal applies to the GPS-only Pixel Watch 2 in silver with a Porcelain band. However, the discount varies by color. The silver model with a blue band is $189, which is 24% off. Other variants are also on sale.

Why you should pick the Google Pixel Watch 2

Like the original and newer Pixel Watch models, the Pixel Watch 2 (review) is built for those who want a lightweight and sleek smartwatch. It has a round pebble-like design with a convex glass top and bottom. With an IP68 rating, it’s resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for swimming and other water activities.

The Pixel Watch 2 is also more durable than its predecessor. It features Gorilla Glass 5, making it less prone to cracks from accidental bumps. The 1.2-inch AMOLED display has a 450 × 450 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, lower than the 2,000 nits of the latest model but still bright enough for outdoor use.

You can forget about Quick Charging the Pixel Watch 2.
Google has improved the charging puck, but quick charging is still missing / © nextpit

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon W5 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, the same as the pricier Pixel Watch 3. Performance is just as snappy when launching apps and navigating the interface. However, battery life remains unchanged, so there’s no real advantage in upgrading if a longer runtime is your main concern.

The Pixel Watch 2 runs WearOS 5 and has been updated to WearOS 5.1 based on Android 15. It offers a solid range of health and wellness tracking features, including Emergency SOS and Fall Detection, making it a reliable smartwatch for both fitness and safety.

At $169, the Pixel Watch 2 delivers high-end features at a budget-friendly price. Are you planning to grab one at this discount? Let us know!

