Google's Pixel Watch 2 May Get an Insane Battery Life

Except for the battery life, the Google Pixel Watch is a phenomenal smartwatch that could go toe-to-toe against the likes of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy watches . A new report sheds lights that the search giant is serious about improving the battery on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, and which it could involve fitting it with the latest Snapdragon wearable chipset.

Earlier this month, it was speculated that the Pixel Watch 2 would be launching alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the fall. Faster forward today, the same source is providing more details about the chipset choice for the smartwatch, which is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform.

Google Pixel Watch 2 processor

According to 9to5Google, Google is equipping the Pixel Watch 2 with one of the Snapdragon W5 chipsets based on 4nmm process. It was remembered the new silicon lineup was launched last year and is composed of the standard W5 and the upgraded W5+ that should deliver up to 50 percent improved power efficiency and up to twice performance over the Snapdragon 4100 Plus.

The Snapdragon W5 is currently found in a very few devices. Oppo's Watch 3 was the first wearable to tap the base W5 while the more capable W5+ with coprocessor has only made its way to the Mobvoi Tic Watch 5 Pro. Both chips get quad-core Cortex A53 and dual-core Adreno graphics, which are a big leap compared to Exynos 9110 with dual-core setup on the Pixel Watch.

Mobvoi's TicWatch 5 Pro picture showing the rotating crown. It is powered by a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. / © Mobvoi

However, it's unknown which version Google should pick for the Pixel Watch 2. But either of the chips should likely deliver drastic battery life improvement to the device, which has been one of the major complaints about the first Pixel Watch (review) that is only rated with less than a full day.

At the same time, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to run on Wear OS 4 out of the box. It is said that it could share some hardware components with the Fitbit Sense 2 (review), including the skin temperature similar to the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5. In addition, it may also feature the new stress management feature through the electrodermal activity sensor.

Will you buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 if it gets the much-needed battery boost? Tell us your thoughts about this in the comments.