Google's Pixel Tablet (review) is a popular tablet because of its smart home display capabilities. So if you're in the market for one, you're in luck as the device with the dock is still on sale on Amazon. Currently, the set is listed for $379 after a $120 (24 percent) cut is applied, which is the best price we've seen so far.

The reduction applies to the base mode of the Pixel Tablet and that you can pick in hazel or porcelain color. You can also pick up the tablet-only option which is discounted by $60 (18 percent) and also the all-time low record.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock falls to the best price at $379 at Amazon.

Why buy the Google Pixel Tablet as a slab and smart home display at one

The Pixel Tablet is liked for its compact design, measuring only 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3-inch and 17.4 oz, when commpared to many Android tablets in its range. It features a 10.9-inch LCD with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. The panel is bright for most conditions and the pictures look sharp with accurate colors. If you're into drawing, it also supports third-party active styluses.

Google's Pixel Tablet transforms into a smart display when docked on the charging speaker station / © nextpit

When positioned on the charging speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet transforms into a smart display that fits in any part of your house, maybe a kitchen or living room. The interface also adapts to the mode you're in, highlighting the essential controls for a smart home. On the other hand, the dock itself can become a loud and powerful speaker that is enjoyed if you're streaming videos or music.

Google's Pixel Tablet runs on Tensor G2 chipset and is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB on-board storage. The internals can handle virtually any loads and tasks you throw at it with the device staying cool. The battery life is also a favorite from the Pixel Tablet, lasting an entire day. But of course, you don't need to worry about charging its battery when it is docked.

Do you think the Google Pixel Tablet has a practical use compared to most tablets? Let us know your answers in the comments.