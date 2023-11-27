Cyber Monday 2023 Deals

We're Serious: Buy Google's Pixel Tablet for 20% Off This Cyber Monday

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel Tablet Pod
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you missed acquiring the Google Pixel Tablet on Black Friday, don't panic. There's still another great chance available today, which is through the ongoing Cyber Monday. Amazon now has the hot-selling Android tablet back to the record low price at $398, translating to a solid $100 saving (20 percent) for the set in 128 GB configuration and with a charging speaker dock.

The offer has all the three colors of the Pixel Tablet (review), including the Hazel that our colleague tested. But if you fancy pink or white, both colors are similarly discounted as well and match to the charging dock.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is flanked by a decently sized 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits, refresh rate at 60 Hz, and support for active stylus via USI 2.0. The resolution at 2560 × 1600 pixels is phenomenal for its size while the 16:9 aspect ratio is best for binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows.

Google's Pixel Tablet is equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset and boots on a pure Android OS, and together with an 8 GB of RAM, the setup brings a very smooth experience for casual uses or graphics-intensive tasks like gaming. When docked though, the Pixel Tablet can turn into a smart home display and also enabled by a few several useful features to support the mode.

A person is playing a game on the Google Pixel Tablet using a connected Xbox controller.
Using the Pixel tablet with a dock station connected to a gamepad was great, and the enhanced audio quality improved the gaming experience. / © nextpit

While the battery life on the Pixel Tablet is very solid at 20-hour rating for continuous use or about a few days with combined usage, charging the device using its dock makes everything a sweet experience. The station itself manages when to start filling the cells in the tablet without overcharging it at all.

Generally, the Pixel Tablet with its charging speaker dock is a winning combo, and you if you're serious about claiming this deal, act quickly as Cyber Monday deals should only last today.

Apart from tablets, which gadgets are you looking to buy this Cyber Monday? Share your answers with us in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing