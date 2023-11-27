We're Serious: Buy Google's Pixel Tablet for 20% Off This Cyber Monday

If you missed acquiring the Google Pixel Tablet on Black Friday, don't panic. There's still another great chance available today, which is through the ongoing Cyber Monday . Amazon now has the hot-selling Android tablet back to the record low price at $398, translating to a solid $100 saving (20 percent) for the set in 128 GB configuration and with a charging speaker dock.

The offer has all the three colors of the Pixel Tablet (review), including the Hazel that our colleague tested. But if you fancy pink or white, both colors are similarly discounted as well and match to the charging dock.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is flanked by a decently sized 11-inch IPS LCD screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits, refresh rate at 60 Hz, and support for active stylus via USI 2.0. The resolution at 2560 × 1600 pixels is phenomenal for its size while the 16:9 aspect ratio is best for binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows.

Google's Pixel Tablet is equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset and boots on a pure Android OS, and together with an 8 GB of RAM, the setup brings a very smooth experience for casual uses or graphics-intensive tasks like gaming. When docked though, the Pixel Tablet can turn into a smart home display and also enabled by a few several useful features to support the mode.

Using the Pixel tablet with a dock station connected to a gamepad was great, and the enhanced audio quality improved the gaming experience. / © nextpit

While the battery life on the Pixel Tablet is very solid at 20-hour rating for continuous use or about a few days with combined usage, charging the device using its dock makes everything a sweet experience. The station itself manages when to start filling the cells in the tablet without overcharging it at all.

Generally, the Pixel Tablet with its charging speaker dock is a winning combo, and you if you're serious about claiming this deal, act quickly as Cyber Monday deals should only last today.

Apart from tablets, which gadgets are you looking to buy this Cyber Monday? Share your answers with us in the comments.