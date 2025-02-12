Hot topics

The Pixel Tablet has been on the market for over a year now, but it remains Google's latest Android tablet. It’s also a popular choice for casual users and smart home setups. Fortunately, it's on sale today at Amazon, with discounts of up to 27 percent—bringing the tablet-only price down to as low as $291 from its regular $399.

This deal applies to the Porcelain Wi-Fi variant with 128 GB of storage. A similar discount is available for the Hazel option at $299, which is still a substantial $100 off.

Who is the Google Pixel Tablet for?

The Google Pixel Tablet (review) marks the company’s return to the tablet market after several years. It performed well in our review, scoring points for its speedy internals, excellent software support, and its unique ability to double as a smart display when docked (sold separately).

The tablet features a rectangular design with rounded corners that make it comfortable to hold in one or two hands. It is built with a polycarbonate chassis, which feels great in hand and weighs just 493 grams, making it lightweight and easy to carry.

On the front, you get a 10.95-inch IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The stereo speakers are loud enough for media consumption, and the tablet also supports USI 2.0 styluses, allowing you to draw or sketch with an active pen.

A person is playing a game on the Google Pixel Tablet using a connected Xbox controller.
Using the Pixel tablet with a dock station connected to a gamepad was great, and the enhanced audio quality improved the gaming experience. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM, delivering smooth and fast performance in everyday tasks. The 7,020 mAh battery lasts more than a day with moderate browsing and streaming. While the cameras are limited to 8 MP on both the front and rear, they still produce impressive image quality for a tablet.

Google promises three years of major Android updates, ensuring support until 2026, along with five years of security patches. This means the tablet is set to receive Android 16 later this year.

At this discounted price, the Pixel Tablet offers solid value as a versatile tablet and smart home hub. What do you think? Would you consider buying it? Let us know in the comments!

