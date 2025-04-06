If you missed the Google Pixel Tablet during the spring sale, you’ll be glad to know it’s still heavily discounted on Amazon. The 128 GB version is now listed at $279, down $120 (30%) from its regular price of $399—a new all-time low for this configuration.

Even better, the 256 GB model of the Android tablet is also on sale for $359, reduced from $499. Both storage options are available in Hazel or Porcelain colorways.

Why the Google Pixel Tablet Is Still a Great Casual Android Device

The Pixel Tablet (review) remains Google's only Android slab offering. While it's been on the market for a couple of years, it’s still a solid buy for anyone looking for a casual-use tablet—whether for browsing, watching videos, or converting it into a smart home hub.

To unlock the smart display functionality, you’ll need the Charging Speaker Dock, which enables automated charging and enhanced audio through its built-in speakers.

Despite its age, the Pixel Tablet is still a well-rounded device. It features an 11-inch LCD with a crisp 2560 x 1600 resolution and supports USI 2.0 styluses for sketching or note-taking. The display also offers 500 nits of standard brightness, which is more than adequate for indoor and casual use.

The LCD screen is vibrant and provides an excellent viewing experience for consuming content. / © nextpit

Design-wise, the tablet sports rounded corners and a nano-ceramic matte finish, making it comfortable to hold and less prone to slipping. It’s also impressively portable, weighing just 17.39 oz (493 grams) and measuring 10.2 x 6.7 x 0.3 inches.

The quad-speaker setup delivers rich, room-filling audio, making it great for streaming movies and TV shows.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, the same silicon used in Google’s flagship Pixel phones, offering flagship-level performance for everyday tasks. Optimized Android software also gives you Pixel-first features, including AI tools and life-saving functions.

While the 8 MP cameras might not sound impressive on paper, they deliver surprisingly good results for a tablet.

Are you a fan of Pixel devices? Is the Pixel Tablet already part of your tech lineup, or are you planning to grab it now that it’s cheaper than ever? Let us know in the comments!