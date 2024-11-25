Hot topics

Google's Pixel Tablet Set Plunges to a New All-time Low at 30% Off

If you've been hunting for an Android tablet with smart display features, now it's the best time to finally plunge in. Google's Pixel Tablet has fallen to a new best price on Amazon. The ongoing sale has the tablet bundle listed for $270, which is $120 lower (30 percent) than the usual price of $399.

This price is valid for the model without the speaker dock. The bundled kit is still at $499 in most stores, so be sure to select the correct model for the big discount!

Why the Google Pixel Tablet is worth it

The Google Pixel Tablet (review) is one of our favorite Android tablets. It's a phenomenal machine for those who want a reliable tablet and a smart home display in one. Even better, it's a more recommendable purchase at the current price.

While it's the first Google tablet in its new Pixel line, the company didn't skimp on its specs. The Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch LCD panel which boasts 500 nits brightness and 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Although it doesn't come with its own Pixel pen or stylus, it is compatible with third-party USI 2.0 writing stylus pens.

Google Pixel Tablet
When docked with the optional stand, Google's Pixel Tablet switches to smart display mode and taps on the dock's more powerful speaker. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Pixel Tablet is powered by a custom Tensor G2 chipset that performs admirably in most tasks and even when gaming. It has a battery capacity measured at 7,020 mAh, while the actual endurance of the tablet can last an entire day with juice to spare for the second day.

You can charge it via wired or with the optional charging speaker dock. The latter automates the charging time while also preventing overcharging the device once it reaches a specified battery charge level. Pairing the tablet with the dock utilizes the dock's speaker, which outputs more powerful sound.

If attached to the dock, the Pixel Tablet switches to smart home display mode. This presents an interface that prioritizes Google Home and media controls for easy navigation. However, you can customize how the UI goes through the widgets available.

Which of the Pixel Tablet features are your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
