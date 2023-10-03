Google's Flip-Style Pixel Foldable Might Have Been Spotted

Google may already be testing the successor to its Pixel Fold (review) , which could arrive as the Pixel Fold 2, as hinted in the latest Pixel Buds companion app. However, the device might also end up as the company's first clamshell foldable branded as the Pixel Flip.

It has been Google's standard procedure to roll out updates to its mobile services like the Pixel Buds app before releasing new Pixel smartphones. This time around, in preparation for the Pixel 8, 9to5Google dissected the app and found several familiar clues for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with the code names “Shiba” and “Husky”.

Google's first flip or clamshell foldable smartphone

In addition to the already confirmed smartphones, there were strings of codes that referred to an unknown device with the internal moniker “Comet”. The news outlet believes the Comet is most likely unrelated to the two upcoming brick phones which are based on dog breeds. Hence, this dismisses the possibility of the device in question as the mid-range Pixel 8a.

Google's Pixel Fold design and hinge allow the folded panels to be flat and without any gap. / © nextpit

What they suggested is the Comet could be a foldable smartphone, given the Pixel Fold utilized “Passport” before it eventually settled with “Felix”. However, the Comet could also refer to the same Golden Retriever dog in the TV series Full House, making it consistent with the Pixel 8 duo that is powered by the Tensor G3 platform.

The case for this being a foldable smartphone is further supported by the app that categorizes the Comet as a “fold”. At the same time, the included codes for the device seem to be bound with lines for the original Pixel Found inside the app. Likewise, there are not enough clues to confirm if this is a fully foldable Pixel Fold 2 or a compact clamshell similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Apart from the names, details about the Comet remain scarce. However, if this ends up as a clamshell foldable phone, it is safe to say it will be powered by the custom Google Tensor G3 chipset and may be launched alongside the Pixel 8a next year.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

What do you think the Comet will be? Would you want to see a Google Pixel Flip? We'd like to hear your answers on this.