Believe it or not, Google only recently introduced a charging limit feature to Pixel smartphones with Android 15 . This new option allows users to cap the battery charge at 80 percent, offering an alternative to the adaptive charging feature that charges the battery to 100 percent. However, Google has confirmed that this charging limit won't always restrict the battery to 80 percent.

Introduced last month, the charging limit feature aims to slow down battery degradation more effectively. The feature can be found in the Charging Optimization section, alongside adaptive charging. Initially, it came with a straightforward description: “Your phone will only charge to 80% battery,” implying the charging process would stop at that level.

The old charging limit vs. the new charging limit in the Google Pixel. / © Assemble Debug / Android Authority

However, as discovered in the latest update (via Assemble Debug), Google has modified the feature's description. The new wording clarifies that even when the 80 percent cap is enabled, the phone may occasionally charge to 100 percent. This adjustment, according to Google, helps "recalibrate" the battery.

Why do you need to charge your device to 100 percent

Fully charging the battery occasionally is a common practice among Android OEMs and Apple’s iPhones. This process ensures accurate battery status readings, including charging and discharging rates. It also helps prevent issues where the battery level might inaccurately display as full or empty.

The updated charging optimization feature is rolling out via Google’s Settings Services app through a server-side update.

In addition to occasionally fully charging your phone, experts recommend fully depleting the battery at least once every quarter. This recalibration helps maintain accurate battery life estimates and overall battery health.

Interestingly, Samsung’s Galaxy devices offer more advanced charging options to prevent overcharging. It’s surprising that Google hasn’t yet replicated these features in Pixel phones, though future enhancements could be on the horizon.

Do you have other tips for preserving your device’s battery health? Share your suggestions in the comments!