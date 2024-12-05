Hot topics

Google Pixel's Charging Limit Doesn't Work Sometimes, Here's Why

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Front Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Believe it or not, Google only recently introduced a charging limit feature to Pixel smartphones with Android 15. This new option allows users to cap the battery charge at 80 percent, offering an alternative to the adaptive charging feature that charges the battery to 100 percent. However, Google has confirmed that this charging limit won't always restrict the battery to 80 percent.

Introduced last month, the charging limit feature aims to slow down battery degradation more effectively. The feature can be found in the Charging Optimization section, alongside adaptive charging. Initially, it came with a straightforward description: “Your phone will only charge to 80% battery,” implying the charging process would stop at that level.

Google's Pixel Charging Optimization feature.
The old charging limit vs. the new charging limit in the Google Pixel. / © Assemble Debug / Android Authority

However, as discovered in the latest update (via Assemble Debug), Google has modified the feature's description. The new wording clarifies that even when the 80 percent cap is enabled, the phone may occasionally charge to 100 percent. This adjustment, according to Google, helps "recalibrate" the battery.

Why do you need to charge your device to 100 percent

Fully charging the battery occasionally is a common practice among Android OEMs and Apple’s iPhones. This process ensures accurate battery status readings, including charging and discharging rates. It also helps prevent issues where the battery level might inaccurately display as full or empty.

The updated charging optimization feature is rolling out via Google’s Settings Services app through a server-side update.

In addition to occasionally fully charging your phone, experts recommend fully depleting the battery at least once every quarter. This recalibration helps maintain accurate battery life estimates and overall battery health.

Interestingly, Samsung’s Galaxy devices offer more advanced charging options to prevent overcharging. It’s surprising that Google hasn’t yet replicated these features in Pixel phones, though future enhancements could be on the horizon.

Do you have other tips for preserving your device’s battery health? Share your suggestions in the comments!

Via: Android Authority

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing