Google's Pixel 9a has been rumored and leaked for quite some time, with reports suggesting a refreshed design compared to its predecessor. Now, a new leak featuring renders and a specs sheet gives us an even clearer look at the next budget-friendly Pixel smartphone .

Thanks to multiple leaks, we already had a good idea that Google would revamp the Pixel 9a’s design, particularly the back panel. Now, newly shared official-looking images from WinFuture appear to confirm these changes.

Will the Pixel 9a Ditch the Iconic Camera Hump?

Based on the quality of the leaked materials, they seem to originate from Google's design department. Looking at the design, the Pixel 9a retains the rounded corners of the Pixel 8a (review), but the frame appears flatter. Interestingly, the back showcases a nearly flush main camera module positioned slightly to the left—eliminating the protruding, elongated camera island that has been a signature feature of recent Pixel models.

Google's Pixel 9a in Obsidian black colorway shows a uniform bezel. / © Winfuture

The front of the device maintains the thick bezels seen on the Pixel 8a, though they now appear more uniform. The leak also suggests that the Pixel 9a will feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch screen of its predecessor. The panel could be similar to the Pixel 9’s 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, though differences in glass protection and brightness remain unclear.

Meanwhile, the physical buttons are housed on the right side of the device, with the side and volume rocker.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a could debut in a new Peony Pink colorway. The device sports a flat frame and rounder corners. / © Winfuture

Additionally, the leaked materials showcase four familiar color options: Obsidian, Blue, and Porcelain—similar to other current Pixel devices. A new magenta shade, resembling the Peony Pink finish of the Pixel 9, is also present.

Google Pixel 9a Unofficial Specs and Pricing

According to WinFuture, the Pixel 9a will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of base storage—an unsurprising upgrade. However, the most notable change is the battery capacity, which is expected to be 5,100 mAh, a modest jump from the Pixel 8a’s 4,492 mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Pixel 9a is rumored to feature a new 48 MP wide camera alongside a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera remains unchanged at 13 MP but will support 4K video recording.

The device is expected to launch with Android 15 rather than Android 16, suggesting a release ahead of Google I/O 2025 in May, when Android 16 is anticipated to roll out.

As for pricing, the leak indicates that Google plans to sell the Pixel 9a for approximately €500 (~$521) in Europe.

Do you like the rumored Pixel 9a design, or do you prefer the look of the Pixel 8a? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!