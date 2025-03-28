Hot topics

Amazon's Spring Sale isn't just a great time to upgrade your home with a robot vacuum or a portable speaker—it's also the perfect opportunity to grab a flagship camera phone at a steep discount. One of the best deals right now is on Google's latest Pixel 9 Pro, with the 256 GB variant discounted by $250, bringing the price down to $849 from $1,099.

This is the lowest price ever for this configuration, beating the previous record by $100. The deal applies to all four Pixel 9 Pro color options: Obsidian Black, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

Why the Google Pixel 9 Pro Is a Top-Tier Camera Phone

Google gave the Pixel 9 Pro (XL review) some of the biggest improvements compared to any Pixel generation. The price cut here makes it a recommended flagship camera phone in a semi-compact format.

For starters, it has an updated design with a flatter frame and more rounded corners, resulting in a sleeker look that closely resembles the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 Pro. Even the edge-to-edge visor at the back is gone, replaced by a taller elliptical camera island. The IP68 dust and water resistance is retained.

It features a brighter 6.3-inch Actua OLED display that peaks at 3,000 nits. This also supports a variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and packs a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels. Additionally, the panel incorporates a faster ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for better security and ease of use.

A person holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone displaying a colorful home screen.
The OLED screen in the Pixel 9 Pro can go from very dark to very bright. Plus, there's a new 42 MP selfie camera. / © nextpit

Internally, the Pixel 9 Pro runs on a modestly faster Tensor G4 SoC. While the speed bump is not massive, it still proves useful. The RAM has been increased to 16 GB, allowing for smoother multitasking and enabling new Pixel AI features, such as Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and Super Res Zoom in video. Above all, Google is pledging 7 years of software updates, making the Pixel 9 Pro a future-proof choice.

The Pixel 9 Pro retains most of the cameras from its predecessor, but users can expect better camera algorithms enabled by the new chipset. A notable upgrade is the 42 MP selfie camera, which offers more pixels for better cropping and sharper selfies, and an 8K video recording.

Battery life has improved thanks to a slightly larger battery capacity, allowing the device to last a full day between charges with a bit of extra juice for the next morning. Charging is fairly fast, with 27W wired charging and 21W wireless charging.

What do you think of the Pixel 9 Pro as your next camera phone? Is it a reasonable purchase at this price? Let us know in the comments!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links.
