Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL Leaked to Form a Trinity?

With the amount of Pixel 9 leaks we've encountered, it does appear that everything about Google's next flagship smartphones has mostly been revealed. In a new twist of events, an alleged leak does mention Google could actually add a third model to the lineup in the form of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, placing it higher in the hierarchy than the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 to be offered in three sizes

According to notable leaker OnLeaks, the two devices that were revealed before were the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, while the new Pixel handset that starred in new renders is the alleged Pixel 9. Based on what we know, Google released XL variants before, but they were dropped with the Pixel 5, so it's not a total surprise, either.

Based on the leaked photos, the Pixel 9 does share the new radical design of its Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL counterparts. We notice the flat frame and rounder corners that now extend to the display. The back also features a new camera island that eliminates the familiar edge-to-edge visor from the Pixel 8 (review).

Google Pixel 9 is shown with a flat frame and revised camera hump. / © On Leaks / 91Mobiles

In addition, it described the Pixel 9 to feature a smaller 6-inch display compared to the Pixel 8 with a 6.2-inch panel. This leaves the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro sporting 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch panel sizes, respectively. Overall, this points to Google dropping the 6.7-inch display from the Pixel 8 Pro, which is a steep reduction in viewing real estate.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro is said to feature a smaller 6.1-inch screen while the Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a 6.5-inch screen. / © On Leaks

Despite the difference in display sizes between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, both were listed with comparable dimensions with the smaller Pixel measuring 152.8 × 71.9 × 8.5 mm. Hence, this points to thinner bezels on the Pro. Likewise, there might still be a difference even in display specifications to distinguish the Pro.

Flipping it over, the Pixel 9 comes with dual camera modules, which will most likely comprise wide and ultra-wide shooters. Bear in mind the revealed Pixel 9 Pro earlier carried a triple camera configuration similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Based on what we know now, Google is finally bringing the Pro features to a smaller footprint that some fans have longed for.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 9 models would likely be powered by the Tensor G4 SoC. All should run on Android 15 when they are tipped for a launch later this fall. Lastly, the pricing structure of all three handsets remain unknown.

What are your thoughts on Google offering a Pro Pixel with a smaller display? Do you prefer it over a larger model?