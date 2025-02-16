Hot topics

Google's Fantastic Compact Camera Phone is 19% Off on Presidents' Day

If you're in the market for a new flagship smartphone this Presidents' Day, there’s great news. Google’s latest Pixel 9 series is on sale. The Pixel 9 with 128 GB of storage is now available for $647, reflecting a $152 discount (19 percent off) from its original $799 price. This offer applies to the black (Obsidian) variant, while other color options are priced at $649.

The 256 GB version is also seeing a similar $150 discount ($157 on Obsidian), bringing its price down to $749 from $899. This deal is available for all color options.

Why the Google Pixel 9 Is Worth Considering at This Price

The Pixel 9 (review) is the most compact and affordable model in Google’s flagship lineup, yet it brings significant upgrades similar to its higher-end counterparts. The design is sleeker, with rounder corners and a flatter form factor. The camera module has been refined, giving the device a more premium look while maintaining the distinctive Pixel aesthetic.

The 6.3-inch OLED display has been slightly widened and now features a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. It is also considerably brighter, reaching a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, a major improvement over its predecessor. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the phone retains its IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

A hand holding a Google Pixel 9 smartphone displaying a beach wallpaper.
Google's Pixel 9 has a brighter and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

Google has upgraded the camera system, introducing a new 48 MP ultrawide sensor, which joins the familiar 50 MP wide shooter that now supports Ultra HDR. The front-facing 10.5 MP camera is capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps. New AI-powered features enhance photography, including Add Me, which ensures the photographer appears in group shots, and Auto Frame, which improves shot composition.

Powering the device is the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM. This setup delivers smooth performance across the board, though highly demanding AI tasks may take longer to process.

Battery life has also improved, with a 4,700 mAh battery offering significantly longer usage compared to the Pixel 8. The phone supports 27W wired charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Do you prefer semi-compact smartphones? What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9? Share your opinions in the comments!

