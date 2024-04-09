Pixel 8a's Live Shots Reveal Its New Saucy Look Ahead of Launch

A little over a month from now, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 8a at I/O 2024 , and as we're getting closer the mid-range smartphone continue to leak widely. The latest is a pair of images of the device, giving us a clearer view on the actual design and other most notable iterations on the exterior.

Google Pixel 8a in real-life

Published on X by TechDroid, both front and rear of the Pixel 8a are shown. While the said 6.1-inch OLED screen is switched off, we can still notice the sizeable bezels surrounding the panel, with the bottom chin having the thickest section. But compared to the Pixel 7a (review) or Galaxy A55 (review), those are not thicker either.

On the back, the familiar edge-to-edge camera visor can be noticed to be thinner when compared to the Pixel 8's visor. Even the elliptical lens that cover the dual camera of the handset is smaller as we've seen in computer-generated renders before. Similarly, the corners of the device are depicted to be significantly rounder that are more prominent than on its flagship Pixel 8 (review) or Pixel 8 Pro counterparts.

Alleged live shots of the Google Pixel 8a showing the thick bezels and rounder corners. / © X/u/TechDroider

Accordingly, the Pixel 8a will still use an aluminum frame and plastic back panel. The latter is shown to have a matte finish in black colorway as opposed to the glossy and glass-like texture on the Pixel 7a. Other rumored colors of the Pixel 8a are said to include blue, beige, and light green.

Google Pixel 8a has a bigger battery and faster charging speed

As for the other specs, the Pixel 8a is speculated to feature a slightly bigger 4500 mAh battery coming from 4385 mAh of Pixel 7a. It will also bring a faster wired charging rated at 27 watts, which is quite a jump from the 18-watt of its predecessor. In addition, there is an unchanged wireless charging feature at 7.5 watts.

Internally, the Pixel 8a should be powered by an underclocked Tensor G3 chipset. The silicon should enable new numerous generative AI features that first debuted on the Pixel 8.

On the other hand, not much is expected to change in the camera department. The camera phone should still boast a 64 MP primary shooter which is paired with 13 MP ultrawide and 13 MP selfie shooters, with both sides capable of 4K video recording.

A previous report from WinFuture has also stated that the Pixel 8a could cost more than the Pixel 7a, but it was added a 256 GB variant will be offered. It's unclear if the price hike would mean that the base model will see a storage boost.

With these known upgrades, do you think the pricier Pixel 8a will be reasonable? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.