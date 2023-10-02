Google's Pixel 8 Pro Unboxed with its AI Features Shown

A series of Pixel 8 leaks continue to arrive despite Google's event happening two days from now, and the internet search giant has already begun to tease its devices. Over the weekend, some key features of the upcoming Pixel duo have been further revealed through a promotional video and live images.

From what was shown, Google continues to market the Pixel 8 by stressing its software. The video campaign shared by MysteryLupin starts by showing off the migration function on the new Pixel. It highlights the quick transfer of data such as messages and apps from your old smartphone to the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 / © X/u/MysteryLupin

This segment was followed by the different AI tools integrated with the Pixel camera and Photos app, including Best Take and Real Tone. It even presented the Magic Eraser for subject removal in images. Likewise, the Pixel 8 will also receive clear voice calling and call screening along with an automatic Pixel Feature Drop update.

Google Pixel 8 Pro unboxed

In a separate leak, alleged hands-on images were also spotted on Facebook that looked to hail from a factory in Vietnam, but have now gone private. Regardless, 9to5Google managed to save some screenshots that revealed the Pixel 8 Pro retail packaging and its content.

When peeking inside, the box included a USB-C to USB-C cable and a Quick Switch adapter which will be used if you're migrating from one phone to the new one via a wired cable. Just like the iPhone 15 (review), the Pixel 8 also has a white color for its bundled accessories regardless of the device's finish. However, you're at least getting a braided cable with the new iPhones.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro retail packaging. / © facebook.com/VatVoStudio69

Google is set to launch the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4th at a physical event, though the keynote will also be available for anyone to stream. The new Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch is joining the new flagship Android smartphones as well. Rumors hint that the Pixel 8 is more expensive than the Pixel 7 while the Pixel 8 Pro's price will remain unchanged.

Do you intend to pick up the new Pixel 8 or Pixel Watch 2 this year? What new features do you look to the most from these devices? Tell us in the comments.