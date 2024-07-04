Hot topics

Google's Pixel smartphones are known as some of the best camera phones in their class. If you're looking to snag one, today is finally a great opportunity to plunge in as the current Pixel 8 Pro flagship returns to its best price at $749 on Amazon.

This saves you $250 off (25 percent) on the usual price of the base model of the Pixel 8 Pro and is applicable to the hazel option. The obsidian/black is also heavily discounted, which is listed at $769, just shy of the record low.

Why is the Google Pixel 8 Pro a favorite camera phone to buy

Google introduced the Pixel 8 Pro (review) with a few noteworthy upgrades from the predecessor. Primarily, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that is much brighter than before, maxing at 2400 nits. This is useful if you're using the handset outdoors as the higher brightness means content in the display will stay legible even under direct sunlight. 

At the same time, the panel is protected by a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 while overall the Pixel 8 Pro retains the IP68 dust and water resistance protection. A nice new tool is a thermometer that is placed on the camera island at the back.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google's Pixel 8 Pro features a new AMOLED display that outputs 2400 nits peak brightness. / © nextpit

The rear camera sensors of the Pixel 8 Pro were updated, with the primary 50 MP shooter getting wider and brighter optics. This is complemented by a new 48 MP ultrawide camera and a familiar 48 MP 3x telephoto snapper. You can expect the handset to shoot incredible photos and videos in daylight and low-light conditions.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro is fitted with a Tensor G3 chipset, which offers a big performance jump in terms of processing and graphics. There are Google AI-powered features as well, including the new video boost tool that enhances video quality and color and Audio Magic Eraser to keep out unwanted noise from your videos.

Furthermore, Google gave the Pixel 8 Pro a slightly larger battery at 5050 mAh and a faster wired charging speed at 30 watts in addition to 23 watts wireless charging.

Do you think it is now the right time to upgrade your smartphone to the Pixel 8 Pro? What are your plans? Tell us in the comments.

