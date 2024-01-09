Hot topics

Google Fans Shouldn't Miss This Deal: Pixel 8 is up to $200 Off

If you haven't picked up the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro when they were launched late last year, there's a great opportunity hanging right now. An ongoing sale on Amazon has put the duo back at their best prices, with the smaller Pixel 8's price slashed by $155 and the Pixel 8 Pro for $200 less.

This means you can buy the Pixel 8 at a new low of $544 for the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Almost the same savings are offered with the 256 GB variant of the device which retails for $609, down from $759.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro can be had for $799 with the same storage configuration. If you want to step it up to 512 GB, this is also discounted at $979 from $1179. You can pick from all color options of either model as well.

Why you wouldn't make a mistake buying the Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 camera phones came into the scene in October of last year, making the duo particularly fresh and much recommendable at their current discounted prices.

As for the Pixel 8, we found in our review that it is a worthy successor with a refined design and overhauled internal hardware. The compact smartphone comes with a slightly shrunken display at 6.2-inch, but this panel now offers notably increased peak brightness level and higher refresh rate over its predecessor.

Similar to the Pixel 8 Pro, it features a faster Tensor G3 chipset, giving a huge performance boost in performance while stretching the battery life of the handset. The new chip enables on-device AI capabilities and new software features. Google's Audio Magic Eraser debuts with the Pixel 8 range, which intelligently enhances audio and removes noises from recordings.

The Pixel 8 didn't bring vital changes to its main rear cameras. However, Google gave the familiar 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide shooters updated optics. The images captured exhibit an excellent level of detail with balanced colors, which extends in night shooting for the primary sensor.

Google Pixel 8 vs. Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 (left), next to the bigger Google Pixel 8 Pro (right). / © nextpit

Google's Pixel 8 Pro not only gained a brighter display and a new processor, but it is also sporting tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection at the front and back. It should make the device hold better from the daily wear and tear like accidental bumps and scratches. Furthermore, it has a triple camera system that houses a new 48 MP ultrawide snapper.

There are also exclusive Gemini-based AI features for the bigger Pixel 8 Pro. The Video Boost, which arrived via the December Pixel Drop update, functions by tapping both cloud and on-device processes to enhance colors, quality, and dynamic range of videos.

Do the current discounts on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro make them a compelling purchase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and if you want to see more Pixel offers.

