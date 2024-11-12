Although a wide range of Google Pixel devices are on sale at major retailers today, one of the most worthwhile deals is not on the latest Pixel 9 but rather on the Pixel 8. Google's last year flagship handset with 128 GB storage has dropped to a new low of $399 on Amazon and Best Buy, slashing its price by $300 (43 percent)—also beating the previous record.

This deal applies to the black Pixel 8, while other color options are priced higher. However, the 256 GB variant is also available at a discount, priced at $449 at Best Buy, saving you $300 off its usual $759.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8 Take home a $300 saving when you buy the Google Pixel 8 from Amazon or Best Buy.

Why the Google Pixel 8 Is a Great Choice

We praised the Google Pixel 8 (review) for its exceptional camera quality. Its rear module, headlined by a 50 MP main sensor, delivers photos with sharp details and accurate colors—even performing impressively in low-light settings. It also records 4K video at 60 fps from both the main and front-facing cameras.

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED display, slightly smaller than before but significantly brighter and faster. The reduced screen size and overall device footprint make it easy to handle with one hand. The phone also retains the premium aluminum build with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and back panels.

Google's Pixel 8 has a brighter and faster OLED display / © nextpit

Powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8 offers smooth performance and a suite of new AI features. The latter includes "Best Take" for selecting ideal facial expressions in photos, "Magic Editor" for supercharge editing, and "Magic Audio Eraser" for enhancing sound and voices in videos.

Google has committed to providing the Pixel 8 with up to seven years of software support, covering major Android updates and security patches. This long-term support makes it an excellent choice for those who value device longevity.

The Pixel 8’s battery life isn’t the longest, but it offers a slightly larger capacity than previous models, extending usage time a bit. It also supports faster wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging for added convenience.

Are you looking to switch to a new smartphone? What do you think of the Google Pixel 8? Let us hear you in the comments.