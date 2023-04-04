Pixel 7 (Pro) Gets Dynamic Speaker Separation in Google Meet Video App

Among many software features Google shipped to its services and Pixel devices in February include the noise cancellation support for Google Meet. The search giant is yet again adding audio enhancement to its video conferencing app and will be available on the Pixel 7 duo first.

The new version of Google Meet app for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (review) is now showing a toggle for Speaker Separation found in the Audio and Video settings. Currently, the update is on roll-out, so availability might depend on the user's region.

How Speaker or Stereo Audio Separation works in Google Meet

As noted in the verbiage, enabling Speaker Separation allows you to have dynamic and immersive sound. It added that it will adjust the audio based on the location of the caller on your screen. This works during multi-user call sessions in which you will be able to distinguish the position on the screen of the current participant who is speaking.

The feature is currently limited to the Pixel 7 series. It's unclear if this requires a specific hardware component like a Tensor G2 chip or newer audio component. But based on the previous strings of codes found by 9to5Google, the feature uses stereo sound channels rather than a spatial audio-like technology. With this note, we don't rule out that it will be expanded to other models as well.

Google Pixel Feature Drop - March 2023 / © Google

All Google Workspace customers can take advantage of the Speaker Separation feature. Furthermore, it is free for G Suite and Business users as well as for higher tier and premium Google One subscription plans.

In addition to accessibility improvements, Google has also released the quarterly Pixel Feature Drop last month. The update added faster Night Sight cameras for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro along with Magic Eraser for older Pixel devices and Fall Detection to the Pixel Watch (review).

