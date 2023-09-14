Google's Pixel 7 (Pro) Returns to Record Low Prices at $250 Off

Google's Pixel smartphones are synonymous with having top-class cameras . So if you were planning to buy one before, now's your chance. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are back to their record-low prices starting at $449 on Amazon, netting you up to $250 savings (27 percent off).

As for the smaller Pixel 7 camera phone, the base model with 8/128 GB memory setup retails at $449, which is a $150 reduction from the usual price of $599. The 256 GB option can be had with the same $150 discount, putting it to $549 from $699. More importantly, all colors are available during the sale.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Save $150 when buying the Google Pixel 7 from Amazon.

On the other hand, Google has the Pixel 7 Pro base configuration with 128 GB storage retailing at $649 after the $250 discount is applied. The next option with double the storage is priced at $749 (down from $999) with a similar saving.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 Pro A bigger saving of up to $250 is offered with the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 (Pro) is a reliable flagship camera phone

The Google Pixel 7 (review) is a great option if you would rather not splurge on other high-end camera phones, but at the current reduced rate, it's even a more compelling purchase. Its dual camera setup helmed by a 50 MP main sensor captures images with exceptional quality. You can also rely on it for night shooting and video recording.

Google's extra touches can be found on the software side, especially with the Google Photos, which includes the Magic Eraser to remove unwanted photo bombers from your pictures. And if you want more extensive editing tools, the new Magic Editor takes advantage of AI to resize subjects.

When it comes to other specs, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a premium glass design. There's an iconic camera visor on the back too, making the device distinguishable from other alternatives. Under the hood, a snappy Tensor G2 powers the Pixel 7 paired with an 8 GB of RAM. The battery life is excellent for its size, and we like how Google included a wireless charging.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro has a rear visor that houses a triple camera module headlined by a 50 MP main camera and paired with 12 MP ultrawide and 48 MP telephoto sensors. / © NextPit

The main differences of the Pixel 7 Pro (review) over the smaller Pixel 7 are on the telephoto camera, display size and battery capacity. Likewise, you will be getting extra viewing estate on the Pro along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The telephoto snapper is a 48 MP sensor and can capture lossless images using the 5x optical zoom. You can also expect a great battery endurance from it.

While Google is set to announce the Pixel 8 next month, you won't still get wrong of buying either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro specifically at their discounted costs.

What do you think of these Google Pixel 7 deals? Are any of the device worth getting? Tell us your answers in the comments and if you want to see more Pixel offers in the future, we're surely eager to hear those.