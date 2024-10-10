Hot topics

Google Photos May Soon Help You Spot Fake Images with AI

Google Photos AI feature
In recent years, AI models have become more advanced in generating media, creating increasingly photorealistic images and videos. As a result, it’s getting harder to tell the difference between AI-generated visuals and real ones. Google has gradually introduced tools to help identify AI-created images, and it looks like they may soon bring this feature to the Google Photos app.

How Google Photos Could Detect AI Images

In the latest version of Google Photos, code hints suggest Google is working on AI detection features. These include identifiers like “@id/ai_info,” “@id/credit,” and “@id/digital_source_type.”

According to Android Authority, the latter two could relate to how Google identifies image sources and attributes beyond basic EXIF data. For example, 'id-credit' might refer to added tags, such as “Made by Gemini” or “Edited with Google Photos.” Furthermore, 'id-digital_source_type' could function similarly to the Digital Source Field, which shows the original source of a media file.

Samsung already uses similar AI tags, like a watermark saying “AI-generated content” when its Sketch to Image feature is used.

Samsung Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image
You can generate objects in photos using Samsung's Sketch to Image feature and with the watermark “AI-generated content” added. / © nextpit

While we don’t yet know the exact details of what 'ai_info' will include, it’s likely tied to AI watermarking tools like Google’s SynthID and the new CP2A standard (developed by major tech companies including Google). These markers will help Google detect and label AI-generated or edited photos, distinguishing them from untouched ones.

Although Google hasn’t confirmed the exact purpose of these IDs or how they will work in Google Photos, it’s clear the company is expanding its AI detection tools beyond Search and Chrome.

What is your opinion on Google using tools in the gallery to label AI images? Is this a vital feature that other manufacturers should implement to their devices and services? Please let us know in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

