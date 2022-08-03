Google tells us: Android 13 is coming sooner than expected!

Just yesterday we reported the expected release of the Google Pixel 7 and there is already new information about the corresponding operating system known as Android 13 . In newly published security release notes on Google's website, there is information that the new operating system will be released as early as September.

Android 13 is supposed to be released as early as September 2022.

The expected market launch of the Google Pixel 7 contradicts this rumor.

Xiaomi has already begun testing the beta for Android 13.

Many rumors surrounding the release of the new Android operating system version are circulating on the web. Now, concrete clues about the date seem to have surfaced. This is because in the new security release notes from Google, there is talk of September 1, 2022, being the release date. Many previously assumed that we would get to see Android 13 in October at the earliest with the release of Google's Pixel 7 smartphone, of course.

Experience shows that Google always launches its latest operating system on the new Pixel phones first. This was also the case last year, when the Internet giant released its Google Pixel 6 and the corresponding Android 12 at the same time in mid-October. Meanwhile, information from Google has led us to believe that the new security entry could also be a mistake.

Xiaomi has begun with first beta tests for MIUI 13.1

The smartphone manufacturer from China has already provided a mini update in its own country that allows users to access a beta version of the new MIUI 13.1 on their own Xiaomi 12. This is based on Android 13. Other beta versions have also been available for quite some time, so we can assume that the final version of the operating system is already ready for release.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models are expected to be released on October 7. / © Google.

Even though the betas and hints show a possibility that we can already access Android 13 next month, the question still remains: Why is Google changing its strategy here? This is because a release of the Google Pixel 7 in September is out of the question. Thus, the manufacturer might release a new operating system version without the associated smartphone. So, it remains to be seen whether Google has still thought about something else or we can already use Android 13 on our smartphones as early as next month.

