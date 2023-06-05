Google to Enable Battery Health Checker Feature on Android 14 OS

It's no question that Android has unique advantages over iOS , but there are also important features it still lacks or hasn't been able to implement compared to the latter operating system. One of those is the battery health checker for iPhone , which was introduced many years ago. Apparently, Google could be activating the same capability in the upcoming Android 14 OS .

New clues about Google enabling a dedicated battery health checker on Android phones and tablets through the final Android 14 release have been discovered. According to developer Mishaal Rahman, several sets of system and public APIs have been shipped by the search giant to the current beta version of Android 14.

Currently, the functions of the APIs include extensive system battery status reports like the date when the device is manufactured and charge count, among others. In addition, there is also battery health in percentage or an iOS-like feature that provides users information of an actual remaining capacity of the device's battery right in the system.

New Android 14-based Batt app that checks your device's battery health status and manufacturing date. / © Twitter/u/MishaalRahman

The developer already shown a screenshot of the service called Batt that already using the new resources. The third-party app presents details like percent battery health status, charge cycle, and manufacturing date. All of which can possibly be mirrored in the system-level view if Google eventually adds the feature in the Android 14, although it still depends on manufacturers on how to integrate it on their devices.

Google already previewed the Android 14 OS back at the 2023 I/O. The current build is still in Beta 2.1 with the stable versions expected to be rolled out in a couple of months and the definitive release to commence in the fall, likely hitting Pixel devices first.

What do you think of the Android OS gaining the battery health check feature? Would you find it a useful function on your device? Let us know in the comments.