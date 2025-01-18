Hot topics

Gemini to Control Samsung Apps on Galaxy Devices, Leaks Reveal

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

Gemini is now at the forefront of Android's ecosystem, deeply integrated with Google apps and services. However, its functionality with third-party apps remains limited—for now. This may change with the upcoming Galaxy S25, as leaked materials suggest Gemini will gain control of Samsung's stock apps.

Frequent leaker Chun Bhai recently shared screenshots on X, showcasing Gemini's new ability to interact with Samsung apps on a Galaxy device. These apps include Samsung Notes, Samsung Calendar, and Samsung Reminder. Notably, the splash screen in the leak hints that this integration will expand to other Samsung apps in the future.

The exact device behind the screenshots was not identified, but it is believed to be the Galaxy S25 running on One UI 7. If true, this development suggests that Gemini's integration with Samsung apps could extend to other Galaxy models, such as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Gemini to support integration with Samsung apps
Gemini on Samsung apps is shown to support basic commands and actions but has some limitations. / © X/u/ChunBhai

This collaboration between Samsung and Google isn't entirely surprising. Reports from last year indicated that the two companies were working to bolster Gemini's presence on Android devices, particularly on Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

How Gemini Will Work with Samsung Apps

With Gemini gaining access to Samsung's stock apps, users will be able to utilize the AI assistant for tasks like creating and managing notes, setting reminders, and extracting information from images to use in calendar events, among other functions. For instance, Gemini could summarize notes, organize reminders, or analyze an image to suggest calendar events automatically.

However, the integration isn’t without limitations. According to the leaks, Gemini won’t support certain actions like sharing notes, creating checklists in reminders, or detecting overlapping events in the calendar, but these shortcomings could be addressed in the future.

Bixby’s Comeback: A New Rival for Gemini?

Interestingly, Samsung is expected to debut an upgraded Bixby alongside the One UI 7 update. Powered by a faster and more advanced language model, the new Bixby will reportedly offer features such as content generation, on-screen understanding, natural conversations, and the ability to handle more complex commands—similar to what Gemini and ChatGPT provide.

Bixby’s enhancements will likely extend to Samsung's stock apps, offering users a robust alternative to Gemini. However, the addition of Gemini support could still be a significant draw for users who prefer Google's AI agent over Bixby, providing a competitive edge for Galaxy devices.

What do you think about Gemini's potential integration with Samsung apps? Would you consider switching to Google’s AI model to manage your Galaxy device? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your thoughts!

Source: Chun Bhai (Chunvn8888) on X

