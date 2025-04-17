Hot topics

Google's Gemini continues its strong expansion in 2025 with a growing array of models and multimodal integrations. This includes the Gemini Live camera and screen sharing feature, initially rolled out to premium users last month. Now, Google has confirmed that this advanced capability is heading to a wider audience through the free version of Gemini.

As announced on X, Google is extending the availability of Gemini Live camera and screen sharing to users without a Gemini Advanced subscription. This means a One AI premium plan will no longer be required to access this feature.

Gemini Live can understand what it sees

The Gemini Live feature within the app utilizes the Project Astra model, which is designed for visual contextual awareness and a more agent-like approach. When using it, you can share your current phone screen or a live view through your device’s camera. From there, you can interact with Gemini Live using voice input, asking anything from identifying objects to understanding what's on your screen in real time.

The camera view sharing functions as a visual assistant with object and text recognition capabilities, making it potentially useful for identifying surroundings or solving math problems. Meanwhile, the screen sharing option complements Gemini's existing Ask about this image or Ask about this PDF features.

Google states that the rollout begins today and may take a few days to reach more Android users. Importantly, this feature should work even on older Android devices and won't require flagship processors, as it's a cloud-based AI.

Currently, there's no information on whether Google will extend this availability to the Gemini app for iPhone and iPad. However, if it eventually does, it would represent a significant advantage given the limited multimodal capabilities of other chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Just this week, Google also introduced a video generation feature in Gemini, powered by the Veo 2 model. This model allows users to create realistic 8-second clips using simple or detailed prompts. However, this feature is currently exclusive to paying users, though it wouldn't be surprising if Google offers free users a limited trial in the future.

Do you believe Google is on the right track with Gemini's ongoing expansion? What premium Gemini features would you like to try? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Gemini on X

