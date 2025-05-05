As the AI landscape becomes increasingly competitive, major AI companies are exploring new ways to reach broader audiences. Google, having introduced expanded features with Gemini , is now aiming to allow younger users to access its Gemini chatbot while emphasizing the full control and supervision that parents will retain.

Along with emails sent to parents, Google revealed to The New York Times its plans to roll out Gemini for kids this week. This access will be available to parents with parent-managed Google Accounts through Family Link. This integration will enable parents to control the limits imposed on their children and supervise their usage. Family Link is Google's parental control service that already supports managing and sharing access to other Google products like the Play Store and YouTube with families.

With Gemini for kids, younger users under 13 will be able to interact with the AI on the web or through the Gemini mobile app, asking for help with tasks such as solving homework or creating stories, as well as posing general queries tailored to their age group.

What Parents Can Do to Guide Their Kids When Using Gemini

Although Google has emphasized the safeguards it has implemented for this feature, the company still advises parents to supervise their children, as the AI can occasionally make mistakes. Furthermore, it is recommended that parents brief their child on what Gemini is and set guidelines on what information they can share with the AI, such as avoiding the disclosure of sensitive personal details.

The Family Link parental control features will also enable parents to receive notifications when their kids use Gemini for the first time, as well as set usage limits and review their interaction history. Ultimately, parents can easily switch off access to Gemini through the Family Link interface. Similar to Google Workspace services linked with Family Link, the data within Gemini for kids will not be used for AI training, according to Google.

The Gemini access for kids is planned to roll out through Family Link this week and will be available for free on both Android phones and iPhones, as well as iPads, although availability will vary by language and country.

Google's recent expansion of Gemini's reach positions it ahead of OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of the wider range of users it serves, with ChatGPT only available for users aged 13 and above. Additionally, Gemini is directly integrated with Google's services like Gmail and Docs, an advantage for users inclined towards the company's ecosystem.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

In your case, are you letting your kids use Gemini? What other parental controls would you like to see added? We welcome your suggestions in the comments.