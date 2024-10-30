Galaxy Repairs Made Easier: More Samsung Authorized Stores in the US

In addition to Samsung’s own service centers, customers in the US can now repair their Galaxy devices through a growing network of Independent Service Providers (ISPs). The Korean tech giant recently announced an expansion of its repair network, adding 400 new Cell Phone Repair (CPR) stores in partnership with Assurant, a certified third-party service provider.

Assurant already operates around 100 Samsung-authorized locations in the US. With the addition of 300 more stores, Samsung plans to have over 400 authorized CPR locations within the Assurant network by the end of 2024, further enhancing repair access for customers.

Services Available at CPR Locations

CPR stores offer a range of repair and replacement services for Galaxy devices, from cracked screens to battery replacements. These locations also service out-of-warranty devices, covering models from older versions like the Galaxy S9 to newer ones like the Galaxy S24.

Samsung highlighted the quick turnaround time at CPR locations, with most repairs completed in under an hour. Additionally, all repairs are covered by a limited warranty, providing extra peace of mind.

Customers can locate their nearest CPR store and book an appointment in advance on Samsung's service website or at Cellphonerepair.com.

Benefits for Users and Sustainability

This expansion not only increases convenience for users but also supports Samsung’s sustainability goals, as more users may choose to extend the lifespan of their devices through repairs. This effort aligns with Samsung's commitment to offering longer software support, with most mid-range and flagship Galaxy devices receiving 5 to 7 years of updates.

Additional Repair Options from Samsung

Beyond Assurant and other ISPs, Samsung has launched a self-service repair initiative similar to those from Google and Apple, expanding support to include newer models and a wider range of devices. Additionally, Samsung offers at-home repair services in select locations and mail-in repair services available across all 50 states.

What’s your preferred way to repair your smartphone or smart devices? Do you use official service centers, or do you prefer third-party options? Share your thoughts in the comments below!