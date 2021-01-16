Our 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps of the week

Like every week, I'm going to talk about 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that are worth downloading on your Android or iOS smartphone. Apart from my own selections, I have also added the apps found by NextPit community members and shared on our forum.

These apps span various categories and range from mobile games to productivity apps. Anyway, without further ado, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS applications for this week.

Limit your screen time with Mind Leak

Mind Leak is an application designed to help you limit your screen time. The primary objective of the app is to remind you that you are spending too much time staring at your display - and spending too much time on select apps. To break you out of your trance, the application allows you to pre-record a GIF of your face looking at the screen and it will pop-up out of nowhere when it reaches a preset time limit. Well, this time limit and the apps that are included are all selected by you - so that's that.

The food thing about this app is that everything is stored locally, and it doesn't require any questionable authorizations (only overlay to other apps). It is completely free with no ads or in-app purchases. And honestly, I've rarely seen a digital wellness mode be as effective as being judged by a disapproving glance.

Mind Leak would be even more effective if it broadcasts your face in real time instead of a pre-recorded GIF / © NextPit

Sleeptyme, an app to ensure you sleep well

Since the last lockdown, my sleep cycle has been, well, a complete mess. Personally, all I need is a good night's sleep and then staying awake all day the next day and finally being able to go back to sleep at a decent hour in the evening and get my sleep back. But the hardest part isn't getting back to a good sleep rhythm.

The most difficult thing is to maintain a balanced and healthy rhythm. That's where Sleeptyme comes in. The interface is simple and without any ads or in-app purchases. You simply enter the time you want to go to bed or wake up and the application will tell you the optimal number of hours of sleep, based on the number of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep cycles.

You can therefore calculate what time you go to bed to be as rested as possible when you wake up the next day. A simple, free and unpretentious application.

I've rarely seen an interface as minimalist as Sleeptyme / © NextPit

Dark Screen Filter

An increasing number of smartphones today offer dark modes and blue light filters. Some displays are even specifically designed to limit blue light emissions, which are so harmful to our sleep. But you may not have these options on your device. That's where the Dark Screen Filter app comes in. It allows you to reduce the intensity of the blue light projected by your smartphone's screen. You can program its activation on the time slot of your choice, choose manually the intensity of the filter etc...

The application is free and there is no in-app purchase, but you do have ti liv with banner ads at the bottom the occasional pop-ups.

You probably already have dark and blue light filter modes by default on your smartphone, but you never know / © NextPit

Twift, a video downloader

Twift is an application to download online videos from major social networks and other web services such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Dailymotion, Vimeo (yes, Vimeo...) or WhatsApp.

The app works like a web browser and automatically detects videos. It also includes an ad blocker, so you won't have annoying ads while watching your videos. But it is also possible to copy/paste the link of a video manually.

Twift also has a download manager and a video player built into the application. The application is free with no in-app purchases and I didn't encounter any ads during my short time using it.

Don't ask me if Twift works with NSFW videos, I haven't checked! (but its developer says it does). / © NextPit

Tangerine - a habit and mood tracking app

Available in multiple languages, Tangerine is claimed to be a 'simple, beautiful and insightful' habit and mood tracker. Apart from helping you organize your daily routine, it also lets you achieve your personal goals and also reflect on your life,

The interface is pretty cool and is in the form of a calendar to find all your entries easily. You can check your current trends, your goals, your grades and your success history for each habit you follow. Get an overview of your performance and motivate yourself to do even more. One day at a time.

The app is free and with no ads, but requires a few in-app purchases to unlock unlimited entries, reminders for each entry, more stats and tips, or add photos to your notes.

I promise, I'll stop with the diary apps after this / © NextPit

What do you think of this selection? Have you already been able to test some of the applications on this list? What would be your applications of the week? Share your opinions in the comments!