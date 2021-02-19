Free Android and iOS apps of the week

As it is our practice each week, NextPit offers you a list of Android and iOS applications and games that normally cost you something, but are currently available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated every week. If you read this article a day after it has been published, some applications may no longer be free. Hence, this article does not cover apps that are perpetually free, but limited-time discounts for you to give it a go. It is something like a surprise box of chocolates, you'll never know what you're going to get inside, but it will definitely be something that appeals to your sweet tooth.

Here's a tip: If you do not need to use a particular app at the moment but think that it is interesting enough for the future, you can always download and install it first, followed by uninstalling it after that. This allows your app account to "register" that you have already "purchased" the app, so any future installations of the app will be considered as "free" even though it might cost something down the road.

These Android apps are currently available for free

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store...for now

Home workouts Gym Pro ( € 1.79 ) : This sports application often makes its way to our list of free apps. The Pro version has no ads and provides you with access to several different workout routines, cardio and muscle exercises, alongside 3D animations to guide you

: This sports application often makes its way to our list of free apps. The Pro version has no ads and provides you with access to several different workout routines, cardio and muscle exercises, alongside 3D animations to guide you SUI File Explorer PRO ( € 1.49) : A simple, fast, and efficient file explorer. The interface is not the prettiest but the wide range of functions makes it the total package

: A simple, fast, and efficient file explorer. The interface is not the prettiest but the wide range of functions makes it the total package Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( €3.19 ) : An equalizer application that allows you to apply multiple audio filters to your music. You can also create and save up to 10 presets

: An equalizer application that allows you to apply multiple audio filters to your music. You can also create and save up to 10 presets RubikCalcPRO ( € 0.59 ): A programmable calculator that allows you to combine your most frequently used functions with a sweeping gesture on your screen or "swipe" to make your mathematical calculations more fluid and intuitive

Free Android games on the Google Play Store, at least for a while

League of Stickman 2020 ( € 0.59 ) : A fighting game with PVP and multiplayer modes. You play the titular stickman or matchstick man

: A fighting game with PVP and multiplayer modes. You play the titular stickman or matchstick man Cat in the woods VIP ( € 1.49 ) : Help Digi, leader of the cats, to decorate the forest and defend its inhabitants from humans. The game's paid version allows you to get rid of ads and enjoy an in-game bonus to boot!

: Help Digi, leader of the cats, to decorate the forest and defend its inhabitants from humans. The game's paid version allows you to get rid of ads and enjoy an in-game bonus to boot! Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight ( €0.59 ) : An offline RPG in which you play as Gundam-style inspired robot within a basic fighting system. The paid version of the game removes ads and provides you with in-game rewards

: An offline RPG in which you play as Gundam-style inspired robot within a basic fighting system. The paid version of the game removes ads and provides you with in-game rewards 2048 Puzzle Game ( €3.39 ) : A puzzle game where you have to achieve the magic number of 2048 simply by moving numbered squares vertically or horizontally

: A puzzle game where you have to achieve the magic number of 2048 simply by moving numbered squares vertically or horizontally Crossword Puzzle Filling PRO Word ( €2.09 ): A basic crossword puzzle game in French, without any ads or in-app purchases, and one where you can even create your own grids

These iOS apps on the Apple App Store are now free

Free productivity iOS applications on the Apple App Store

Tabata Timer ( €10.99 ): Currently, the application remains permanently free. Just go to the menu, click on Promo, and this will unlock the entire application alongside its Premium Pass. It features a stopwatch and interval timer for sports

Currently, the application remains permanently free. Just go to the menu, click on Promo, and this will unlock the entire application alongside its Premium Pass. It features a stopwatch and interval timer for sports Mars info ( € 6.99 ) : An application without ads or in-app purchases that lets you explore Mars from a macro viewpoint, by sliding your finger on the screen and then zooming in on specific places to obtain additional information

: An application without ads or in-app purchases that lets you explore Mars from a macro viewpoint, by sliding your finger on the screen and then zooming in on specific places to obtain additional information Drop: Relax Meditation & Focus ( €0.99 ) : A wellness app that offers relaxing sounds, guided meditation, and breathing techniques to relieve stress, focus, or sleep

: A wellness app that offers relaxing sounds, guided meditation, and breathing techniques to relieve stress, focus, or sleep Modality Type ( €7.99 ): An English-based application that could be very practical. You can leave your iPhone in your pocket and type messages more easily on your Apple Watch with this app as it reduces the keyboard to just 4 buttons of different colors and shapes. The developer claims that it is easier to understand when you use it

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

The City of Time ( € 1.09 ) : An independent platform game that tells the story of a little girl who must progress through the city of time by journeying through time and changing the environment in order to overcome obstacles before progressing to the next level. The graphics are excellent, and so are the well thought-out puzzles

: An independent platform game that tells the story of a little girl who must progress through the city of time by journeying through time and changing the environment in order to overcome obstacles before progressing to the next level. The graphics are excellent, and so are the well thought-out puzzles Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot ( € 3.49 ) : An umpteenth variation of a Peppa Pig game, targeting a young audience with a variety of mini puzzle games

: An umpteenth variation of a Peppa Pig game, targeting a young audience with a variety of mini puzzle games ROBX ( €3.49 ) : A puzzle game to jog the memory as you solve problems by moving the ball through mazes, relying on both walls and obstacles in an area to progress in order to reach the finish line. It will definitely call upon your phone's gyro sensor to get the job done. With no ads or in-app purchases and over 50 levels to play, it should last you some time

: A puzzle game to jog the memory as you solve problems by moving the ball through mazes, relying on both walls and obstacles in an area to progress in order to reach the finish line. It will definitely call upon your phone's gyro sensor to get the job done. With no ads or in-app purchases and over 50 levels to play, it should last you some time NHL Air Neon Hockey ( € 2.19 ) : An Air Hockey game in a digital format, although it surely lacks the viscerally physical experience like the ones many of us have enjoyed in arcades or movie theaters halls

: An Air Hockey game in a digital format, although it surely lacks the viscerally physical experience like the ones many of us have enjoyed in arcades or movie theaters halls Night of the Full Moon ( € 0.49 ): A card game without any ads, in-app purchases, and offline purchases. This fantasy-like universe will see you battle bosses and meet extremely interesting NPCs (non-player characters). The endings differ based on the choices made during the game

Do take note that all of these applications are only available for free on a temporary basis. It is very possible that while reading this article several days after it has been published, some of these apps are no longer free.

In any case, we update this article every week, usually on a Thursday or Friday. Assuming you have discovered a bug, or stumbled upon an application is no longer free, or you have any other recommendations for us? Do write me a message or leave a comment.

And if you don't find what you're looking for in this list, maybe you'll have better luck with our weekly list of the 5 Android and iOS apps of the week, which is published every Saturday.

Which other temporarily free applications would you recommend to the NextPit community? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments and let us know if an application is no longer available for free.