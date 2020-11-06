Free for now: these apps can be downloaded for free

It is yet another week for us to share our recommendations of available free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps usually come at a price, but they will be free for a limited time only. This week, we have both apps and games for Android and iOS that you can download without having to fork out a single cent at time of publishing. Have fun browsing through them!

Free apps for Android

Games

Toy of War ( € 0.99 ): A very cute game that reminds me of Toy Story. In this third-person RPG, you'll have to compete against other mad toys and rid the world of evil orcs.

Mirror Land ( €2.99 ): This manga-inspired title is also a roleplaying game with cute graphics and has its own battle system. You can level up and equip your characters accordingly if you were to defeat monsters and make any progress.

Cooking Quest ( € 1.09 ): A classic restaurant game where you have to be patient and bide your time in building your own restaurant empire. Of course, you are required to cook delicious food as well! An entertaining title to pass your time.

Boymate10 ( € 3.29 ): A card-style puzzle game where you have to reach a certain score in order to beat your fellow players. In this game, you will have to be pretty good and quick with numbers.