Free apps of the week! These 29 paid apps are free for a limited time!

Looking for Android or iOS games or apps that don't cost you an arm and a leg? Check out some of the limited-time offers on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, where these paid apps are available for free for a limited time only. Check out our list and don't miss out on the fun!

Our team updates this list each week, so if you're reading this article a day after its release, some of the listed apps may have changed their status from free to paid in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the listed apps were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention, please share your suggestion in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to make use of the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future as and when you need it.

Free Android apps on Google Play Store

Free productivity apps on Android for a limited time only on the Play Store

Lecture Notes ($2.99) : Take notes with text, writing, or even voice, and organize notes at classes, lectures, and other events.

: Take notes with text, writing, or even voice, and organize notes at classes, lectures, and other events. QR & Barcode Scanner Pro ($2.99) (ends Monday [14]): Ad-free version of the QR and barcode scanner, compatible with URLs, Wi-Fi, products, and more.

(ends Monday [14]): Ad-free version of the QR and barcode scanner, compatible with URLs, Wi-Fi, products, and more. Speedometer GPS Pro ($0.99) : Use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed.

: Use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed. SUI File Explorer PRO ($1.49) : if you're unhappy with your phone's file manager, why not try an alternative?

: if you're unhappy with your phone's file manager, why not try an alternative? Home Workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) (offers in-app purchases): do a variety of exercises at home with illustrated guides on your phone screen or app (but check with an expert first!).

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

A-2481 ($0.99) (ends Monday [14]): turn up the screen brightness and try to survive a bunker in the former Soviet Union.

(ends Monday [14]): turn up the screen brightness and try to survive a bunker in the former Soviet Union. Mental Hospital III ($0.99) (expires on Monday [14]): another survival and horror game in first person, this time in a hospital that should be abandoned.

(expires on Monday [14]): another survival and horror game in first person, this time in a hospital that should be abandoned. Draw Lines: Pro ($0.99) (includes ads, ends Monday [14]): join the colored dots without crossing them. Starts simple, but then the challenge increases with larger boards.

(includes ads, ends Monday [14]): join the colored dots without crossing them. Starts simple, but then the challenge increases with larger boards. Connect ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): eliminate blocks with the same designs in this casual game.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): eliminate blocks with the same designs in this casual game. Cooking Quest VIP ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): a slightly different adventure where you invest your food truck to rebuild the city.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): a slightly different adventure where you invest your food truck to rebuild the city. Heroes Legend ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): tired of collecting heroes? So get ready that the weekend reserves some options, this has PvP and co-op battles in addition to the traditional single player mode.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): tired of collecting heroes? So get ready that the weekend reserves some options, this has PvP and co-op battles in addition to the traditional single player mode. Shadow of Death ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): already listed in other weeks, the action game includes fighting in darkness amid various special effects for blows and spells.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): already listed in other weeks, the action game includes fighting in darkness amid various special effects for blows and spells. Stickman Ghost Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Monday [14]): slice through enemies in this action game with the return of the stickman.

(includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Monday [14]): slice through enemies in this action game with the return of the stickman. Sword Warriors Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): collect equipment and heroes (one of them happens to look a lot like Iron Man...) and take on monsters with and against friends.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): collect equipment and heroes (one of them happens to look a lot like Iron Man...) and take on monsters with and against friends. Tap Town ($1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): prepare your (many) heroes to fight monsters and strengthen the village.

(includes ads and in-app purchases): prepare your (many) heroes to fight monsters and strengthen the village. Trojan War Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): prepare your units and entire army for the famous Trojan War, complete with mythological creatures and of course, wooden horses.

Free iOS apps temporarily on the App Store

Productivity apps for iOS free for a limited time at App Store

cRate Pro ($0.99) : value converter compatible with over 160 currencies.

: value converter compatible with over 160 currencies. Private Photo Vault Pro ($6.99) : prevent third-party access to your photos and videos, with password viewing control.

: prevent third-party access to your photos and videos, with password viewing control. Sound Effects HD ($4.99) : a collection of sound effects with the option to capture the audio track of videos on the camera roll.

: a collection of sound effects with the option to capture the audio track of videos on the camera roll. DayCalc ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases): calculator with several modes, including fractions, scientific, and even its own interface for the Apple Watch.

(offers in-app purchases): calculator with several modes, including fractions, scientific, and even its own interface for the Apple Watch. Easy Spending Budget ($1.99) (offers in-app purchases): control your budget with different tools for recording expenses, managing multiple accounts, and more.

(offers in-app purchases): control your budget with different tools for recording expenses, managing multiple accounts, and more. PropFun Pro Camera ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases): apply special effects to your photos, with costumes, memes and other funny elements.

Games for iOS currently free

Aeroplane Chess 3D ($2.99) : digital version of the classic board game Ludo.

: digital version of the classic board game Ludo. Blocktactic HD ($0.99) : game with the classic formula of combining three blocks of the same color, with various levels of difficulty.

: game with the classic formula of combining three blocks of the same color, with various levels of difficulty. BomBop! ($3.99) : don't let the bomb fall on the screen and see how long you can survive.

: don't let the bomb fall on the screen and see how long you can survive. Devil Twins: VIP ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases): engage in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters.

(offers in-app purchases): engage in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters. Hide N Seek ($0.99) (in-app purchase): several mini-games for kids, with multiplayer option.

(in-app purchase): several mini-games for kids, with multiplayer option. Shadow of Death ($0.99) (in-app purchases): action game with fighting in the dark amidst several special effects for blows and spells.

(in-app purchases): action game with fighting in the dark amidst several special effects for blows and spells. Super Lines ($2.99) (in-app purchases): do you miss the classic snake game? Check out this version with different additional modes.

That's it for now. If the promotion for one of the apps or games ends, or if there is an error in the link, please let us know. And if you have any suggestions for temporarily free apps, share them with us in the comments. Don't forget that at the end of each week, we will publish another list, so see you there!