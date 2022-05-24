Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NT Calculator Pro ($2.49) (valid until Thursday [26]): Multi-function calculator app with standard, scientific, radix, time, loan, date modes, unit converter, and more.

(valid until Thursday [26]): Multi-function calculator app with standard, scientific, radix, time, loan, date modes, unit converter, and more. Stark Stretch ($1.99) : Watch and learn more than 80 stretching exercises for the different muscle groups.

: Watch and learn more than 80 stretching exercises for the different muscle groups. Electron Config Engine ($2.49) : Niche app to solve the "electron configuration, based on the oxidation state", don't even ask me what does that mean.

: Niche app to solve the "electron configuration, based on the oxidation state", don't even ask me what does that mean. FitOlympia Pro ($29.00) (valid until Wednesday [25]): Not only learn exercises but also check information on health, vitamins, and even motivational quotes in one place.

Oxxo ($1.99) : Minimalistic puzzle game from the Hamster on Coke studio. Match the blocks by manipulating the playfield with only some visual cues.

: Minimalistic puzzle game from the Hamster on Coke studio. Match the blocks by manipulating the playfield with only some visual cues. Jetz ($2.99) : Take the skies with the famous F16 Fighting Falcon in this arcade game with a modern take on the classic After Burner formula.

: Take the skies with the famous F16 Fighting Falcon in this arcade game with a modern take on the classic After Burner formula. Heedless ($3.99) : Rebuild the Explorer's guild by hiring characters and exploring lands in this 16-bit-looking RPG.

: Rebuild the Explorer's guild by hiring characters and exploring lands in this 16-bit-looking RPG. Shadow Knight Ninja ($0.99) : Is he a knight? Is he a ninja? We will never know for sure as there won't be time for questions when you start hacking and slashing your way through the monsters.

: Is he a knight? Is he a ninja? We will never know for sure as there won't be time for questions when you start hacking and slashing your way through the monsters. Roll Adventure ($0.99) : What if the marble in Marble madness was a block? Find out by taking the cube to the end of the stage in this arcade game.

Safety Note+ Pro ($2.99) : Store and protect your personal notes from eavesdroppers using pattern lock, number passcodes, and more.

: Store and protect your personal notes from eavesdroppers using pattern lock, number passcodes, and more. Memos-Voice ($0.99) : Record audio with some additional features like comments and image attachments, perfect for classes.

: Record audio with some additional features like comments and image attachments, perfect for classes. The Great Coffee App ($3.99) : Learn a wide range of popular coffee-based drinks, with video instructions and trivia.

: Learn a wide range of popular coffee-based drinks, with video instructions and trivia. Aurora Dictionary ($2.99) : A Chinese-English-Chinese dictionary with search history and compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem.

: A Chinese-English-Chinese dictionary with search history and compatible with the entire Apple ecosystem. Memorization Made Easy ($0.99) : Remember speeches, quotes, and other texts with some memorization tricks.

: Remember speeches, quotes, and other texts with some memorization tricks. Breathing Zone ($3.99) : Join the mindfulness movement by training how to control breathing in order to reduce stress.

: Join the mindfulness movement by training how to control breathing in order to reduce stress. Camino Francés : Wise Pilgrim ($4.99) : Planning on tackling the famous Camino de Santiago (Way of St James/Chemins de Saint-Jacques)? Then get this offline guidebook on your iPhone or iPad to have important information on the path, elevation, accommodation, and more.

Oxxo ($1.99) : This interface-less puzzle is also free for iOS, perfect for passing time wherever you are.

: This interface-less puzzle is also free for iOS, perfect for passing time wherever you are. PicFind ($9.99) : Spot the differences in more than a 150 picture pairs.

: Spot the differences in more than a 150 picture pairs. Super Lines ($4.99) : A retrofuturistic take on the classic Snake formula, with Tron-like neon lights and different gameplay modes.

: A retrofuturistic take on the classic Snake formula, with Tron-like neon lights and different gameplay modes. Crazy Run ($4.99) : Help stickman get as far as possible by avoiding obstacles.

