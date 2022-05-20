Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Looking for free apps for iOS and Android? Then you have come to the right place! As we do every week, NextPit brings you a selection of great deals on mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that normally cost money but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Sleep Faster, Meditation Pro ($8.49) : This application plays white noise to help you fall asleep.

: This application plays white noise to help you fall asleep. Smart Loan Calculator Pro ($8.49) : This app claims to be "the most powerful and accurate loan calculator" you can find. I don't know if it's true but at least it's free so give it a try.

This app claims to be "the most powerful and accurate loan calculator" you can find. I don't know if it's true but at least it's free so give it a try. GPS Speed Pro ($0.99 ): An accurate application to measure your speed by GPS. A good help for cycling or to control your speed in the car.

): An accurate application to measure your speed by GPS. A good help for cycling or to control your speed in the car. SH001 Watch Face, WearOS watch ($1.99 ) : A catalog of watch faces for smartwatches under Wear OS. You can choose between analog, digital and hybrid watch faces.

: A catalog of watch faces for smartwatches under Wear OS. You can choose between analog, digital and hybrid watch faces. Mobile Doc Scanner ($4.99 /expires on Saturday): This application allows you to scan documents using the camera on your smartphone.

Free Android Games

Cooking Quest VIP ($0.99) : A simulation game in which you have to succeed in recipes from all over the world to create the ultimate food truck.

: A simulation game in which you have to succeed in recipes from all over the world to create the ultimate food truck. Infinity Dungeon 2 ($0.99) : A dungeon crawler in which your goal will be to assemble a team of heroes and embark on a quest to eternally clear dungeons and upgrade your equipment.

: A dungeon crawler in which your goal will be to assemble a team of heroes and embark on a quest to eternally clear dungeons and upgrade your equipment. Commando Sniper Shooter ($259.99) : An exciting and destructive target shooting game where you play as a sniper soldier who must defend a military base from waves of oncoming enemy soldiers.

: An exciting and destructive target shooting game where you play as a sniper soldier who must defend a military base from waves of oncoming enemy soldiers. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ( $0.99 ) : In this sequel to Stickman-Ghost, you will have to fight your way through space with your stickman hero. To do this, you will have to face Ninjas and other opponents.

: In this sequel to Stickman-Ghost, you will have to fight your way through space with your stickman hero. To do this, you will have to face Ninjas and other opponents. Legend of the moon ($0.99) : A platform game with beautiful graphics.

: A platform game with beautiful graphics. Shadow Knight: Shadow Legends ($0.99) : To save your world, don the mantle of a Shadow Knight, fight epic monsters and battle evil enemies to defeat the Dark Immortals and bring light back to Harmonia.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iPhone apps

Epica Pro ($1.99) : This app lets you apply cool effects to your photos, from magical effects to crazy hairstyles.

: This app lets you apply cool effects to your photos, from magical effects to crazy hairstyles. Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ( $3.99 ): Use your iPhone as a wireless mobile USB drive. A complete and well-rated file manager.

): Use your iPhone as a wireless mobile USB drive. A complete and well-rated file manager. Note Yourself ($2.99) : An easy-to-use message-themed note app that lets you save and view notes as if they were chat messages.

: An easy-to-use message-themed note app that lets you save and view notes as if they were chat messages. VideoToLive - Make wallpaper ($2.99) : With this application, you can create live photos from videos or images for your lock screen.

: With this application, you can create live photos from videos or images for your lock screen. Remove Me ($2.99) : This image editing application offers the possibility of removing the background of your photos or changing the background.

: This image editing application offers the possibility of removing the background of your photos or changing the background. PDF Converter Camera & Photo ( $0.99) : A useful application that converts various file formats into PDF.

Free iPhone games

The Chronos Principle ( $1.99 ): This game is a beautiful journey through a series of complex puzzles that explore the concept of time manipulation.

This game is a beautiful journey through a series of complex puzzles that explore the concept of time manipulation. Retro Hyper Run 3D Flight Game ($9.99) : Control your spaceship to avoid deadly obstacles on an adventurous journey and survive as long as you can without forgetting to collect coins to unlock awesome ships.

: Control your spaceship to avoid deadly obstacles on an adventurous journey and survive as long as you can without forgetting to collect coins to unlock awesome ships. GraviT ($0.99) : A puzzle game in which your goal will be to simply rotate the puzzles left or right until each colored block comes to rest in the corresponding outline color.

: A puzzle game in which your goal will be to simply rotate the puzzles left or right until each colored block comes to rest in the corresponding outline color. Iced In ($0.99) : Another puzzle game in which your mission will be to simply push ice blocks until they all come to rest on a switch to save each penguin from its cage.

Another puzzle game in which your mission will be to simply push ice blocks until they all come to rest on a switch to save each penguin from its cage. Rain Drop Catcher ($2.99) : Had a hard day? Why not test your digital reflexes by watering your plant in this game.

: Had a hard day? Why not test your digital reflexes by watering your plant in this game. mySolar ($9.99) : Play as a god and create your own solar system by freely building your dream planets.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.