Android and iOS: 26 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

BlackCam Pro ($1.49) (expires on Monday [24]) - Take black and white photos with different filters and manual controls.

Gif Me! Camera Pro ($1.49) (expires on Monday [24]) - Create animated GIFs on your phone using the device's camera, retouch, add text and share on social networks.

Milky Launcher Pro ($2.99) - Launcher with 15 different themes, icon customization and landscape mode support (horizontal).

Resize Me! Pro ($1.49) (expires on Monday [24]) - Resize photos and other images on your phone or tablet, with batch conversion option.

Sketch Me! Pro ($1.49) (expires on Monday [24]) - Turn your photos into illustrations with different styles and effects to share wherever you want.

Subnet Calculator ($1.99) (expires on Monday [24]) - Calculate different IP address ranges based on subnet settings.

Temporarily free Android games

Terra Fighter 2 Pro ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Street Fighter style fighting game with many different fighters and styles.

Combat Strike Pro ($2.49) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Survive in this first-person shooter arena, with maps that are very reminiscent of a certain PC classic.

Cyber Dead Premium ($1.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Complete varied stages using different combinations of heroes and weapons in this platforming and action challenge.

Zombie Age 2 Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - The zombies are coming (again), survive hordes of undead with a varied arsenal.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Currently free iOS games

Alive 2 Survive ($1.99) - Keep your group alive as long as possible amidst - yet another - zombie apocalypse.

Color Twin ($1.99) - Match the circles with the same colors in a puzzle that is both simple and challenging.

Crisis of the Middle Ages ($1.99) - RPG with the classic 16-bit visual, but with characters and story a little different from the classics from SquareSoft and Enix.

Match Attack ($2.99) - Combine the pieces before they reach the top of the screen in this puzzle inspired by several classics of the category.

Break Brick Out ($2.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Destroy the blocks on the screen in another Breakout and Arkanoid clone.

Future Ludo ($2.99) (in-app purchases) - The hit game from the game boards, now in a space version.

Rogue Hearts ($1.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Explore randomly generated dungeons facing monsters and collecting items to upgrade your character.

