Free Apps of the Week: These Android and iOS applications are temporarily free!

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

One Up - Lemonade Rush! (1,89 € ): A platformer and Temple Run game where you play as a plumber who is NOT Mario and must escape a lemonade rush.

LIMBO (4,79 € ) : A very cool adventure and narrative game that reminds me a lot of the excellent Little Nightmares.

: A very cool adventure and narrative game that reminds me a lot of the excellent Little Nightmares. 2048 - Puzzle Game (4,99 €): A puzzle game where the goal is to reach the number 2048 by aligning numbered squares on a grid.

Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell (€1.29): Another platform game that relies heavily on its challenging, even punishing difficulty level.

Mind Games Pro (€3.09): A brain-training app with lots of mini-games (how did that go out of fashion since Doctor Kawashima in 2005?).

Sudoku Challenge (2,19 € ) : What would a selection of free apps be without the traditional and obligatory S-U-D-O-K-U!

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

The iOS productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Kinoglitch Pro ($4.99): A photo editing app for applying digital mosaic-like "glitch" effects.

LunarSight (€2.29 ) : The app provides you with a whole bunch of information about the phases of the Moon, its position and orbit at any location and especially any date.

: The app provides you with a whole bunch of information about the phases of the Moon, its position and orbit at any location and especially any date. Midori (10,99 € ): KAGE BUNSHIN NO JUTSU! If you want to understand this phrase, this Japanese dictionary that is Midori could be useful to you. Again, I included it mainly because of its high price.

Midori (10,99 € ): KAGE BUNSHIN NO JUTSU! If you want to understand this phrase, this Japanese dictionary that is Midori could be useful to you. Again, I included it mainly because of its high price.

Balance: Meditation & Sleep (€54.99 ) : A wellness app with various meditation programs. The promo is not for the app, but for its yearly subscription normally charged at €54.99! Be sure to cancel the automatic renewal in the settings though.

MemoCam (€2.29): An app that allows you to scan or digitize documents, even manuscripts (via OCR).

Sudoku Evolved (1,09 € ) : Thought you'd escape the free Sudoku of the week because you have an iPhone? I don't think so!

Lightsynth (€2.29): A photo app that supports ADR (adaptive dynamic range) and allows you to adjust the dynamic range of your photos.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Invaders Mini ($0.99): A classic space invaders that works on iPhone and Apple Watch.

One Up - Lemonade Rush! (1,89 € ): The game is also free for iOS, but the App Store's one user review gives it a mediocre 1/5 rating.

The game is also free for iOS, but the App Store's one user review gives it a mediocre 1/5 rating. Moonlight Express (€3.99): A visually very nice and neat game if a bit much out of season. You play as a child who is supposed to replace Santa Claus to run his Moonlight Express delivery service.

Shadowmatic (€1.09): The game was released in 2015 and has won quite a few awards, especially for its design. It's a puzzle game that plays with perspective and shadows. It's full of in-app purchases, though.

Cardinal Land (€2.29) : A relaxing puzzle game with an educational twist for birding fans.

