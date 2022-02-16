The Fitbit Charge 5 hit its lowest price ever on Amazon!

Are you looking into making the best out of your workouts? Are you eyeing a new, premium fitness tracker? Well, good news! The Fitbit Charge 5 is available on Amazon for its lowest price ever. The tracker currently sits comfortably in our best fitness tracker list for its wide range of functions that are closer to those of full-sized smartwatches like ECG, GPS support, SpO2 measurements, and more!

A fitness tracker is almost a necessary accessory for anyone who wants to take his workouts to the next level. These small devices not only track your progress but also provide a wide range of insights into your health and performance to help you improve.

Fine-tuning the details of your routines can help you push your limits further and the Fitbit Charge 5 can help you do just that with a wide range of functions and metrics.

But you are not the only one pushing the limits. Today Fitbit has the Charge 5, the latest of its fitness trackers, at the lowest price ever on Amazon. From a cost of $179.95 , the device is discounted by 33% to $119.95, saving you $60!

Why buy the Fitbit Charge 5

Both the app and the design are worthy of praise. / © NextPit

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a premium fitness tracker that carries the seal of quality from Fitbit. The device has comfortably lodged itself in position number four of our top fitness trackers. My colleague Stefan Möllenhoff, who is a better athlete than I ever hope to be, also wrote a detailed review about the Fitbit Charge 5 and praised the device for its wide range of functions, design, and accompanying application.

The biggest flaws of the device are the increased price, which is not exactly represented in the features, and the GPS that is considerably inaccurate. Thankfully, with this deal, the pricing problem is somewhat alleviated, but if GPS is a must, I recommend you look at some smartwatches.

The Fitbit Charge 5 can track your heart rate, your blood oxygen levels, supports ECG sampling and a ton of other metrics. With it you can see your pace, steps time, the burned calories, and more on the bright AMOLED display. Additionally, if you are like me and never take your tracker off, you can see details about your sleep.

