Energizer Hard Case P28K is a Power Bank Phone with 28,000 mAh Battery

Avenir Telekom, which is behind the Energizer smartphone brand through a license with the battery maker, has launched the Energizer Hard Case P28K at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The Hard Case P28K is no ordinary Android smartphone , but as the name implies, it packs an overly large 28,000 mAh battery cell, which is ridiculously bigger than the already 18,000 mAh from the Power Max P18K Pop from five years ago.

Energizer Hard Case P28K is like a power bank with smartphone capabilities

With this cell capacity, you can rather consider this as a portable power bank with integrated smartphone features or an entry-level Android handset but on steroids. Either way, the massive battery size should be suitable if you're on a long outdoor trip or in places where power shortages are apparent.

From a single full charge, the Hard Case P28K gets you going for a week with the typical smartphone usage or around 122 hours of continuous talk time on cellular according to Avenir. But even more incredible is that the device can last up to 94 days in standby mode.

The Energizer Hard Case P28K features a 28,000 mAh battery capacity that can get you up to a week of battery life. / © Energizer/Avenir

Aside from powering itself, the P28K can also work as a standalone power bank to fully charge your other phone and still get a few days to spare. And speaking of charging, it comes with a 33-watt charging rating. We're still confirming with Avenir Telecom how long the P28K should fully replenish its juices, though.

Because of the cell size, Energizer's Hard Case P28K makes a hefty and bulky handset, which tips the scale at 570 grams (1.23 lbs). Measured at 27.8 mm on its side, it is thrice as thick as compared to current typical Android smartphones. Fortunately, you wouldn't mind dropping it to floors from a considerable height as it has a military-graded built on top of IP69 dust and water resistance certification.

Energizer Hard Case P28K specs, price, and release date

In terms of smartphone specs, the Hard Case P28K comes with a 6.78-inch FullHD LCD screen. Plus, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor which is the same chip found on the Samsung Galaxy A15. There is only one memory configuration of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. It has a decent 64 MP main camera paired with a 20 MP ultrawide at the back and a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The Energizer Hard Case P28K runs on Android 14 OS. It's unclear how many major Android software upgrades the company is pledging with the device.

You'll need to wait a little longer if you're interested in buying one. Avenir said the Energizer Hard Case P28K will be available globally in October for €250. Unfortunately, the USA isn't one of them.