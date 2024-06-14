Hot topics

Ecoflow River 2 is a More Popular Tiny Power Station for 47% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
EcoFlow River 2 portable compact best power station
© EcoFlow
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Many portable power stations are now on sale ahead of Father's Day. If you're particularly looking for a tiny and easy-to-carry power cube during camping or road trips, Ecoflow's River 2 has now plunged to a new best price on Amazon.

The River 2 can be purchased for $157 combined with the coupon codes you need to apply before checkout and the straight discount. That makes it 47 percent cheaper than the usual price of $299 and also $12 lower than the recorded price of $169 which we usually see during sales.

Why the Ecoflow River 2 makes a perfect lightweight power station to buy

The Ecoflow River 2 is a relatively new entry and came on the scene at just the end of last year. It is essentially one of the smallest power stations in Ecoflow's lineup, featuring 256 Wh battery capacity and only tipping the scale at 7.7 lbs (3.5 kg). Plus, it comes with a long bar handle that makes it easy to transport or manage with one hand.

The rated juice in the River 2 is enough to charge a smartphone more than a dozen times or run your router for several hours. Additionally, it serves a UPS while plugged into the wall, automatically switching during outages.

EcoFlow River 2 portable power station
EcoFlow River 2 portable power station can be charged via solar panels. / © EcoFlow

Meanwhile, it features two AC sockets and multiple USB ports and can energize the usual appliances with an output of 600 watts. There's a front-facing display that remains legible in outdoor and night scenarios. But you can also manage the power station through the Ecoflow mobile app.

Like Ecoflow's pricier power stations and solar generators (River 2 Pro review), the River 2 offers versatile charging. You can fast charge from 0 to 100 percent directly with the wall supply or about 3 hours with solar panels. It can be charged via the USB-C port and your car charger as well.

Is the Ecoflow River 2 a fit for your trips or home? How would you use it? Let us know in the comment section.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing