Ecoflow is known for its portable power stations and solar generators , having just refreshed its top-end Delta Pro series with the launch of the Delta Pro 3. It's the company's most powerful portable power station after the Delta Pro Ultra and also boasts being the first to be fitted with the new proprietary X-Core 3.0 power system.

Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 can power most appliances at home

The Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 is the successor to the flagship Delta Pro that was introduced three years ago. It boasts a higher expandable battery storage and output. Rated with a 4 kWh battery capacity, it can be expanded up to 36 kWh via a stackable design.

According to Ecoflow, the Delta Pro 3 cells are made of EV-grade LFP (lithium iron phosphate). The cell pack is IP65-certified and fire-resistant, theoretically allowing it to offer a longer lifespan with an estimated 80 percent battery health retained after 11 years.

Ecoflow's Delta Pro 3 can be integrated to your home's power grid through the Smart Home Panel 2. / © nextpit

The Delta Pro 3 outputs 4 kW of power, and the company claims this figure can power 99 percent of the high-powered appliances at home, including refrigerators, cooling and heating systems like air conditioners, and even EVs (!). This output can also be doubled or tripled to 12 kW by connecting three units in a parallel connection.

The setup can function as a standalone emergency supply or directly integrated to the main power outlet of your house or Ecoflow's second generation smart home panel for seamless power management.

Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 charging and smart features

Like the more recent power stations (review) of Ecoflow, the Delta Pro 3 boasts a built-in UPS solution. What's new is the Ecoflow X-Core 3.0 system, which adds an improved battery management system, higher surge protection, and other safety features.

Despite the large capacity, Ecoflow's Delta Pro 3 supports fast charging. Via EcoFlow's alternator charger, the station can be refilled from 0 to 80 percent in just 50 minutes. You can also charge the power station with dual solar panels with up to 2,600 watts of input on top plugging it to wall and car sockets.

Apart from the remote system management via the mobile app, the Delta Pro 3 boasts adaptive charging and discharging features too, which relies on AI to optimize charging times. Not only that, it can be paired to select smart home devices for extended monitoring and smart routines.

The power station itself boasts a new modern design in the same trolley form factor, where it now comes in a new silver chassis and larger wheels for easier transportation. This new design also allows customized the battery shape inside, resulting in better heat dissipation.

In terms of its interface, there are multiple full-sized sockets (120 V and 220 V) and USB ports in front while the back sports provisions for solar charging, an infinity plus port for EVs, and a connector for additional battery packs. A large LCD screen shows off the different metrics including input rating, actual battery charge level, and a suite of status indicators.

Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 pricing and availability

Ecoflow's Delta Pro 3 is already available for $3,699, but the company is offering an early bird sale all the way till July 23, slashing the portable power station's price by $500. In other words, you can pick it up for $3,199. There are also discounts offered with bundles. For instance, the Delta Pro 3 with a smart battery pack set that usually costs $6,298 will retail for just $5,498.