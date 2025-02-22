If you're in the market for a portable power station with fast charging and enhanced UPS capabilities, Ecoflow’s latest models are among the best options available. Right now, the newly launched Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus is on sale at Amazon, with discounts of up to $400 when using a coupon code.

The power station-only deal is available for $649, reflecting a $250 (27 percent) discount from its usual price. This offer comes close to the all-time low we saw during the Valentine's Day sale. Additionally, the solar generator bundle, which includes a 220 W solar panel, is discounted by $400, bringing its price down to $999 from $1,399.

Why Choose the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus?

Launched just a few months ago, the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus brings significant upgrades over the well-loved Delta 2 model. One of its standout features is its industry-grade built-in UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) with a 10 ms switch-over time. This ensures reliable backup power for high-powered devices during outages, making it ideal for desktop computers, NAS systems, and other sensitive electronics.

Beyond its UPS functionality, the Delta 3 Plus offers a 1,024Wh battery capacity, expandable up to 5kWh. Even at its base capacity, it provides ample runtime—enough to fully charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or power a TV for up to 8 hours.

The Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus has a futuristic, funky look and comes with a larger LCD screen (European variant). / © nextpit

With a 1,800W output (3,600W surge), it can handle most high-powered appliances. The unit features multiple full-sized AC outlets, USB ports, a car socket, and dual DC outputs. We also appreciate its large LCD screen, though you can also manage the device via the Ecoflow mobile app. Despite its power, it remains relatively lightweight at 27.5 lbs (12.4 kg) and has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

Another major improvement is its faster charging speed. The Delta 3 Plus supports dual charging via mains and solar, allowing it to reach a full charge in just 56 minutes.

Is the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus a Good Buy? If you're looking for a future-proof portable power station, the Ecoflow Delta 3 Plus is a compelling choice, especially at its current discounted price. Are you planning to get one? Let us know in the comments!